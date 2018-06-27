The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of fishermen were stunned to see hundreds of dolphins near New Brighton yesterday.

Steve Bee, 60, went out fishing with some friends at a wreck near New Brighton, but as the group were coming back in to Liverpool Bay from their trip a pod of dolphins came alongside the boat.

Retired fireman Steve told the ECHO: "As it was such a nice calm day we decided to take the boat out a bit further to fish.

"After a few hours we were on our way back in, about 15 miles out, when hundreds of dolphins came alongside the boat.

(Image: Steve Bee)

"They were surrounding us and keeping up with us, jumping in the air and looking right at us."

Steve immediately got his phone out to film the incredible sight of the dolphins feeding.

Experienced fisherman Steve said he had seen dolphins before in the area, but never so many.

He said: "I've seen dolphins in North Wales and Ireland before, but never that many in the Liverpool area.

"It was incredible really."