Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free yoga classes will be on offer at Carden Park Hotel in celebration of International Yoga Day on Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17.

The hotel has teamed up with yoga and athleisure apparel brand Shakti Shanti to deliver four classes a day from 8.30am through to 5.30pm run by a team of dedicated yoga instructors.

Celebrated annually, International Yoga Day invites beginners and yogis alike to get involved with the mental and spiritual practice of yoga and enjoy its therapeutic benefits.

Attendees will be able to attend several outdoor yoga sessions in the serene grounds of Carden Park’s 1000-acre estate, or in one of its extensive hospitality rooms.

They will also be able to indulge in some retail therapy, as Shakti Shanti will be bringing a pop-up boutique to the hotel for the duration of the weekend, which will showcase the brand’s latest luxury yoga and athleisure collections. All guests can receive an exclusive 15% discount off products during the event or by visiting the Shakti Shanti website and entering the code CARDEN15 at checkout.

Co-founder of Shakti Shanti UK Kate Wood said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating International Yoga Day with a weekend of complimentary classes and retail therapy. It’s the perfect opportunity for some ‘me time’ with friends, family, or just on your own.

“Carden Park offers such a beautiful setting for yoga and outdoor activities and we look forward to kick-starting the summer with two days of relaxation in the heart of the Cheshire countryside.”

Founded in Cape Town in 2012, Shakti Shanti specialise in high quality yoga and leisure-wear that balances natural materials with striking yet functional design.

Following the arrival of its first UK boutique and online shop in summer 2017, the brand now ships to customers internationally and is set to become a Cheshire favourite.

Shakti Shanti Yoga Weekend will be taking place at Carden Park on Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17. Sessions will take place at 8.30am, 10.30am, 2.30pm and 4.30pm on each day for the duration of one hour. To book your place, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shakti-shanti-yoga-weekend-tickets-45681721258 .