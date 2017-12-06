Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fuel prices have risen to a three-year high after the latest increase.

With the average cost of petrol now at £1.20 per litre and diesel at around £1.23 the cost of filling up the average family car is now an eye-watering £63.43.

The RAC have warned motorists that increases in the price of crude oil will mean even higher fuel prices for drivers in 2018.

But it's not all doom and gloom and if you act today you could save yourself £10 on your next fill-up as cashback site Quidco has released a one day offer.

Here's everything you need to know:

How do I claim?

Join Quidco today.

You'll be directed to the Clicksnap offering where you can earn cashback on things you buy in-store or online at most major supermarkets!

Simply visit your local petrol station and fill up the tank (min. spend £10).

Re-visit Clicksnap on Quidco where you can 'redeem your offer' by uploading your receipt.

This will be processed by Clicksnap and you will see the £10 cashback in your Quidco account within 3 weeks!

How does Clicksnap work?

Cashback is eligible from purchases made from any UK petrol station.

Your purchase(s) must be from one of the listed retailers UK stores only.

Receipts must be uploaded up to 7 days after the purchase date.

Please allow up to 14 days from submitting a receipt for your purchase(s) to track into your Quidco account.

You must upload a full image of the receipt which is entirely visible, this must include.

Find all the T&C's here