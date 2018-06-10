Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Caudwell Children – the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families – is set to boost its charity coffers after creating its very own online gift shop, which will allow visitors to create unique, personalised, presents.

The charity has partnered with British custom fabric printing brand Bags of Love, to create the store, and with 23 products to choose from bosses at Caudwell Children are urging mums to ensure that every dad has his perfect Father’s Day Gift.

Head of marketing and PR at Caudwell Children Laura Pickett said: “With Father’s Day fast approaching this is the perfect time to buy dad a gift he’ll never forget.

“Dads would love to see their child’s drawing on something like a pair of socks or a T-Shirt, which they could sport on the big day.

“Or perhaps a picture of their child on a washbag, mug, or phone case would be the ideal gift. Whatever you think dad would like they’re all there in our online shop.”

Laura says that all parents have to do is simply upload their design or photograph to make a memorable gift.

The one-off sentimental gifts will be treasured keepsakes for years to come and what’s more 30% of every sale will go to Caudwell Children, allowing them to support even more disabled children across the UK.

Visitors to the shop can choose from fabric, clothing or homeware and Bags of Love guarantee the best results.

Laura explained: “They use a specialist printing process that ensures your design is permanent. It won’t fade over time, peel away or scratch off and the vibrant colours and high definition details will bring your artwork and photos to life.”

Each gift is handmade by experts under one roof to guarantee a flawless finish and reduce the company’s carbon footprint. Many gifts can be made and shipped on the same day giving you ultimate peace of mind if you need something last minute.

Managing director and Founder of Bags of Love, Chris Childs, says that he’s delighted to be working with Caudwell Children.

He said: “Our partnership with the charity this Father’s Day is extremely special to myself and my wife, Fran.

“Our eight-year-old daughter, Summer, has Down’s syndrome so we are very passionate about children living with difficulties being given the chance to fulfil their potential.

“Caudwell Children transform the lives of disabled children and we’re very excited to be supporting such a great charity and we thank them for their good work.”

To order your Father’s Day gift visit the online shop here: www.bagsoflove.co.uk/stores/caudwellchildren .