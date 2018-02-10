Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester is preparing to welcome the Chinese New Year of the Dog on Saturday, February 17, with a Tai Chi demonstration from Ji Siu Tai Chi Chuan, traditional Lion and Dragon dancing plus firecrackers.

The God of Prosperity, The Emperor of Heaven and The Happy Buddha will oversee the celebrations.

Activities start at Storyhouse at 11am then in Eastgate Street at 12.30pm.

The Chinese New Year is the longest and most important celebration in the Chinese zodiac calendar and follows a 12-year cycle.

Chinese legend states that The Emperor of Heaven asked all the animals to meet him on New Year’s Day and named a year after each of the twelve animals that came.

People born in the year of the Dog are said to be independent, sincere, loyal and decisive according to the Chinese zodiac.

They are not afraid of difficulties in daily life making them have harmonious relationship with people.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is supporting the Wah Lei Chinese Association to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Sheriff of Chester councillor Jane Mercer will join the celebrations through the city centre.

Cllr Mercer said: “Gong Xi Fat Cai, I would like to wish everyone a very happy year of the dog, please join me at Storyhouse and Eastgate Street to share the special activities.”

Mia Tan from the Wah Lei Chinese Association said: “Please join us celebrating the Chinese New Year of the Dog.

“Thanks to our many community volunteers that have worked hard to organise and perform in this year’s cultural celebrations.

“We are working again in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council to give an explosive start to the year.”

The Wah Lei Chinese Association is also supported by Cheshire, Halton and Warrington Race Equality Centre, the University of Chester, Chester Voluntary Action, the Slowboat Chinese Restaurant and Wah Lei volunteers.

The schedule for February 17:

11am – Storyhouse Cultural Dancing

12.30pm - Eastgate Street, Lion dance and Dragon dance, firecrackers.

A special banquet lunch takes place after the celebrations at the Slowboat Restaurant (pre booking required).