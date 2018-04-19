Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Guests to the inaugural Hoole Rum Festival welcomed summer in style on Saturday (April 14), enjoying beaming sunshine and some smooth tunes as they sipped their way through around 80 rums from all around the world.

The first of its kind to grace Hoole Community Hall, the rum festival offered its patrons a big selection of different kinds of rum. Brands like Ron Abuelo Anejo, Plantation, Diplomatico and Pampero were represented, with ticket-holders being able to taste as many as they wanted.

The whole Community Hall had been utilised for the festival, with scores of tables for the different varieties rum, and experts behind them pouring the tasters for eager festival-goers.

The smallest members of the family were well looked after with a dedicated children’s play area in the Community Hall.

In the courtyard, you could find what is arguably the first BBQ of the summer, with sizzling jerk chicken and tasty burgers. The award-winning Loka Polly brewery was on hand for any craft beer needs.

The brand new Mobile Bar by Cheshire Cocktail Company also made its first ever outing, offering tipples of all kinds, including prosecco, gin and beer. All the drinks and grub went down easy to the sweet summery tunes the resident DJ was blasting out.

Chris Matheson, the Labour MP for Chester, also popped in to check out the festival and enjoyed his visit speaking to local residents and taking in the sunshine.

Kingdom Thenga, the main organiser of the event, said: “For the first even of this kind in Hoole, we’re really pleased with the day! We had some great people attend, the atmosphere was fantastic and the weather couldn’t have been better!

“He continued: “We’ve received so much positive feedback for the event, which is much appreciated. We can’t wait for the next one, so watch this space!”

You can keep updated with the developments of the upcoming events by following the dedicated twitter account @HooleRumFest or keeping an eye on the Cheshire Cocktail Company’s Facebook page .