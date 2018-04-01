Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The inaugural Hoole Rum Festival will be making a splash this spring.

Organised for the first time by the team behind the ever-popular Hoole-based boutique bar and eaterie Suburbs, the festival at Hoole Community Centre on Saturday, April 14, will boast an impressive 80 different rums to taste, as well as live entertainment and a banging BBQ.

Guests can expect to welcome spring in style as they swing to some smooth summer tunes while their £20 ticket buys them all their rum tasters during the event.

Even the smaller guests will be looked after with the organisers sorting out some children’s entertainment for this family friendly festival.

The tiny festival-goers will have their own play area to keep them as entertained as their adult counterparts.

But that’s not all – the local, award-winning brewery Loka Polly will also be in attendance showcasing their wares for those who more aligned with craft beer.

In January, Loka Polly took home the Best Beer Award in the annual Chester Beer Awards, so their attendance at this funky festival is also very much anticipated by the locals.

“We’re really excited to be bringing something a little different to Hoole,” said Kingdom Thenga, the mastermind behind the event.

“It will also be the first outing of our bespoke-made mobile bar which will be stacked up to the hilt with rums from all over the world.”

He continues: “Among the 80 different rums, we’ll be serving some showstoppers like Diplomático, the most awarded rum in the world, and different vintages, blends and bar classics from the likes of Plantation Rums and Old J Spiced Rum.

“There’ll definitely be something for everyone… and then some.”

Hoole, the thriving neighbourhood in Chester was last year named best local centre in the Great British High Street Awards, and also won the Best Newcomer accolade the year before, has always been proud to host innovative and exciting events.

The organisers believe the rum festival will fit right in with the chic suburb.

You can buy your tickets from the Suburbs or the Bromfield Arms in Hoole – tickets are £20 per head and included in the price are all your rum tasters as well as an arrival drink, some top tunes by the resident DJ and the amazing Jerk Chicken BBQ.