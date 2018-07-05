Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Helsby High School Year 11 Leavers Afternoon took place on Monday, June 25, when over 200 students were invited back to school to celebrate the end of their five years at Helsby and the completion of their GCSEs.

Year 11 form tutors and other staff distributed the goodie bags containing hoodies and prom tickets in the Break Out Space.

Many students used the time to say goodbye and thank you to staff, and then used the rest of the time for the tradition of having their shirt signed. They couldn’t have wished for better weather and the behaviour of the students was outstanding.

The end of the week culminated with the prom at the Chester DoubleTree Hotel on Thursday, June 28.

Teaching staff who supported the event, were amazed at the transformation of the students, who arrived in ball gowns and suits. The event started with a red carpet and ‘mocktail’ entrance, leading on to the ballroom where students got settled for the awards of the night.

Headteacher John Dowler and Year 11 leader Miss Wilkes both gave emotional speeches and this was rounded off by rapturous applause from the staff and students. A number of students received awards and gift vouchers, along with the two best dressed students being crowned.

The night continued with an American buffet and disco.

Assistant headteacher James Cooney said: “On behalf of the staff and governors I would like to congratulate Year 11

for their hard work and commitment to school life in their last five years at Helsby.

“We hope to see many of them return to Helsby Sixth Form in September and wish those who are not returning to us, the very best of luck in their future careers.”