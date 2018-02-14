Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Chester welcomed winter sport to to the city with a Cupid Curling event that saw shoppers competing for the chance to win one of 500 prizes.

The indoor sport took place on a giant ‘love thermometer’ hosted by two curling cupids, where shoppers aimed to land on the centre’s heart to win a number of prizes including a spa day for two, a meal for two and vouchers from the centre’s stores.

Peter Roberts from Huntington bagged the star prize of a spa day for him and his wife Magda, while Pauline Garland landed on the target and won a £70 voucher for Individual Restaurants.

Centre manager at Grosvenor Shopping Centre Julie Webb said: “With curling being so topical at the moment, it was the perfect opportunity to bring the sport to the centre for our shoppers to enjoy.

“It was great to see people of all ages getting involved and winning prizes for their loved ones.”