TV personality Gok Wan is best known to millions for his hit TV shows such as The Fashion Show, How to Look Good Naked and Gok Cooks Chinese but visitors to the inaugural Polo Fest in September will see another side to the much-loved media star.

Gok is a big music lover and will be bringing his own DJ set – which has been packing out some huge venues in recent years – to the two-day event at Chester Lakes near Dodleston on September 15 and 16.

His preferred music is House and club classics but he enjoys playing a varied range as festival-goers will discover as he takes to the stage on the Sunday evening.

Organiser Phil Marston said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Gok Wan will be joining us at the inaugural Polo Fest at the Chester Lakes as I know his DJ set is pretty spectacular to say the least! He will be the perfect warm up for Toploader who will be closing the festival on the Sunday and promises to be an evening to remember.

“This is definite coup for Chester, when you consider he has taken his set all over the world to rave reviews. He’s indicative of the quality we’re bringing to Polo Fest both now and into the future.”

Gok Wan has worked with many celebrities over the years including Bryan Ferry, All Saints, Damian Lewis, Erasure, Vanessa Mae, Wade Robson, Lauren Laverne, Wet Wet Wet and Johnny Vaughan. As a fashion consultant he has contributed to some of the world’s most respected magazines including Tatler, Glamour, Marie Clare and Cosmopolitan.

He has also worked as an ‘on-screen’ fashion consultant on many television shows such as ITV’s GMTV and LK Today, Channel 4’s Big Brother Little Brother and the BBC’s Battle of the Sexes.

Wan was a regular stand-in presenter for Phillip Schofield on ITV’s daytime show This Morning. He also presents various weekly fashion features and travel documentaries, including a trip with his Dad to explore two different sides to Hong Kong covering food, family and fashion.

He is also a successful author with his book How to Dress: Your Complete Style Guide for Every Occasion and his autobiography, Through Thick and Thin.

But Gok Wan also has a serious side, supporting anti bullying charities Kidscape and Ditch the Label. He also presented a documentary entitled Too Fat Too Young, which examined obesity in children in the UK. He called on the experience of his own childhood obesity to help several teenagers in the programme.

Phil added: “Many people will know Gok Wan through his varied TV and media work but he’s also been generating a massive following for his DJ set worldwide. This will ensure, along with the likes of Mel C, Toploader and Sam Bailey, we have a festival that covers a wide range of musical tastes and, more importantly, is completely family friendly.”

Tickets priced from £31.50 include five free rides on the mini-fairground and a welcome drink and are available from www.polofest.co.uk or by calling 0344 800 0410.

Gates open at 12pm on both days.