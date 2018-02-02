Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching.

Valentine's Day (February 14) falls on a Wednesday this year and there plenty of restaurants in and around Chester which have created a special menu for the occasion.

Whether you both want to devour a sharing steak, cosy up with some home-cooked grub or splash out on a Michelin starred meal, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Happy Valentine's Day!

Miller & Carter

Spoil your loved one with an indulgent Valentine's Day at Chester's Miller and Carter steakhouse.

With candlelit tables, expertly crafted cocktails and exquisite food, the restaurant is offering a delicious three course menu from Monday, February 12 - Thursday, February 15.

Price per person is £25.95.

To book your table, click here .

Olive Tree Brasserie

Treat your partner to a three-course meal at this Watergate Street Greek/Mediterranean eaterie.

Valentine's Day set menu available on February 14.

Price per person is £34.95.

To book your table, click here .

Chez Jules

Enjoy a delicious three course meal from the 'Menu Saint Valentin' at one of the longest standing independent restaurants in Chester.

Valentine's Day set menu available on February 14.

Price per person is £29.95.

To book your table, click here .

1539

(Image: UGC)

Romance is on the cards at Chester Racecourse.

Enjoy a Champagne or gin and tonic reception followed by a four-course meal on Wednesday, February 14 - Saturday, February 17.

Price per person is £45.

To book a table, please call 01244 304 611 or email info@restaurant1539.co.uk.

Prezzo

Treat your Valentine to any three courses for £19.95, plus you can enjoy 25% off all bottles of prosecco and wine.

Offer available from Wednesday, February 14 - Sunday, February 18 at Broughton Shopping Park and Cheshire Oaks.

To book your table, click here .

Simon Radley at The Chester Grosvenor

Chester's famed Michelin starred restaurant is offering a romantic six course Valentine's Tasting Menu to spoil your loved one with.

Your evening will include a chilled glass of Champagne on arrival, six delicious courses from the Tasting Menu prepared by Simon Radley and his award-winning team, a Sommelier selected wine flight to complement your meal and a red rose and a surprise ELEMIS gift for your Valentine.

Price per person is £199 (£125 per person excluding wine flight or Champagne arrival).

To book your table, click here .

The Fishpool Inn, Delamere

Enjoy locally-sourced, home-cooked food in comfortable surroundings at this picturesque pub.

A special Valentine's menu will be available along with the usual menu.

To book your table, please call 01606 883277 or email info@thefishpool.co.uk.

Mill Hotel & Spa, Chester

(Image: Ian Cooper)

Treat someone special to a three course meal and coffee in the waterside Canaletto Restaurant with live entertainment from Nathan Brad the Soul Man.

There will be a disco afterwards.

Diners will also be entered into a free prize draw to win a couple's spa day.

Price per person is £27.

Available on Wednesday, February 14, Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17.

The Yard

If you fancy some modern Italian cuisine this Valentine's Day, The Yard on City Road is ready to spoil you and your loved one.

Enjoy a special a Valentine's sharing menu including a lover's picnic, surf and turf to share and a chocolate heaven pudding.

To book your table, click here .

The Chester Fields

Spend Valentine's Day at The Chester Fields and indulge in a wonderful meal with your loved one.

You can make it extra special by booking a romantic table on the mezzanine for £25 which will include a prosecco reception, a red rose and a box of chocolates.

A special Valentine's menu will be available.

Standard tables are also available and a £10 deposit per table will be taken when booking to secure the table.

To book a table, email enquireinn@thechesterfields.co.uk