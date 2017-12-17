Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We know... Christmas Day isn't even out of the way yet.

But there is nothing like being prepared and what better way than organising a fabulous New Year's Eve to have something to look forward to once the festive blues kick in.

We've put together our pick of what's on in and around Chester to welcome in 2018 with a bang.

Cruise

Voodoo Carnival Extravaganza

A wonderful, colourful carnival experience mixed with dark voodoo to bring in 2018 and cast out 2017.

A colour spectacle mixed with weird and wonderful sights will surround you on the night as you welcome in 2018.

Book early bird tickets now for £15 to ensure your entry.

Price on the door is £25 .

1539

(Image: UGC)

Let's party like Gatsby

Champagne and canapé reception at 7.30pm followed by a delicious four course dinner with live entertainment.

After dining in the restaurant, guests will be invited to enjoy casino tables and welcome in the new year in style in the roof bar.

Tickets are £85 per person which can be purchased from the restaurant or over the phone on 01244 304 611.

Be sure to dress to impress in full flapper style.

The Chester Fields

Gourment dinner

Includes prosecco reception, three course dinner, late night snacks, live entertainment and a firework display.

Tickets are £65 per person.

Bar tickets

Includes late night snacks, live entertainment and a firework display.

Tickets are £20 per ticket and entry is permitted after 9.30pm.

Bar is open until 2am.

Book early to avoid disappointment.

The Chester Grosvenor

(Image: Charlie Coleman)

Welcome in the new year with music from Red Hot Opera with popular hits from musical theatre as well as traditional opera classics.

It will be the ultimate Masquerade Ball!

Your evening will include a glass of champagne on arrival, a gourmet four course set menu created by executive chef Simon Radley, half a bottle of Sommelier selected wine, a champagne midnight toast to welcome in the new year, live music and a DJ.

Dress code is black tie/lounge suit.

The evening's celebrations begin at 7pm.

Tickets are £145 per person.

Call 01244 324024 or email Events@ChesterGrosvenor.com for more information.

Brewhouse & Kitchen

New Year's Eve party

Enjoy canapés on entry, a glass of bubbly or a pint and live music/entertainment until 2am.

Tickets are £7.50 .

Or, if you want to dine, enjoy a three course meal with a glass of bubbly or a pint on arrival and receive a complimentary ticket to the New Year's Eve party.

Tickets are £22 .

Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa

Start the night off with a complimentary drink on arrival at 7.30pm, followed by a delicious buffet served from 7.45pm.

Try your luck on fun money casino tables with professional croupiers before being entertained by the original King of Swing, Andy Bayley in Ciro's from 10.30pm until midnight.

Alternatively, you can dance the night away in the Nelson's Bar to live band Rhythm Train along with their DJ until 2am.

Tickets are £68 per person.

To book, call the events team on 01244 570560 or email events@grosvenorpulfordhotel.co.uk.

The Old Harkers Arms

After the success of last year, Donny Osmond (aka Strawdogs) is back to celebrate the arrival of 2018.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly so make sure you book a ticket soon to avoid disappointment.

Call 01244 344 525 for more information.

Rosies

Cinderella's New Year's Eve Ball

Rosies nightclub will transform into a Cinderella party this New Year's Eve.

Expect characters from the story and a complete club transformation.

General admission before 11pm is £10 .

Book your tickets here .

The Boathouse

Enjoy a hot buffet, live music, a glass of prosecco and a firework display in a stunning location.

Tickets are £15 per person.

Contact 01244 328709 or email boathouse@jwlees.co.uk to book.

Full payment is required upon booking.

If you'd like us to add your New Year's Eve event to our guide, email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com. Alternatively you can tweet us @ChesterChron or post to our Facebook page.