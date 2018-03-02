Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mother's Day is just around the corner and what better way to treat mum than with a delicious meal.

Lots of restaurants in and around Chester have created special menus for the occasion for you to indulge in – with many also giving mum a free gift.

We've put together our pick of the best Mother's Day restaurant offers in the area.

1539

(Image: UGC)

Celebrate Mother's Day with a three-course meal with a roast as the main event.

£29.50 per person.

To book a table, call 01244 304 611 or email info@restaurant1539.co.uk.

The Boathouse

Spoil mum to a three-course meal whilst overlooking the River Dee.

£19.95 per person.

A complimentary gift will be given to mum.

To book a table, click here.

The Pheasant Inn, Burwardsley

Enjoy a three-course meal in a beautiful setting and a friendly, warm atmosphere.

£30.00 per person.

To book a table, call 01829 770434 or email info@thepheasantinn.co.uk.

Olive Tree Brasserie

(Image: UGC)

Chester mums will be spoilt with a free glass of fizz on arrival at the modern Greek restaurant this Mother's Day.

There will be a special menu of two courses for £19.95 or three courses for £22.95.

Booking is essential and to receive a free glass of fizz, bookings must be made online and a VIP card must be presented.

To book a table, visit www.olivetreebrasserie.co.uk.

La Brasserie

(Image: Peter Corcoron Photography)

Enjoy a Mother's Day treat at the newly refurbished 2 AA Rosette restaurant.

Mums will be presented with a special gift.

£45 per person.

Duttons

Treat mum to a three course meal at this cosy eaterie tucked away on Godstall lane.

£22.95 per person which includes a gift for mum.

Bookings after 6pm will receive a complimentary bottle of prosecco with the Mother's Day menu.

The White Horse

Enjoy an extra special three-course roast within Chester Racecourse this Mother's Day.

Two courses for £18.50.

Three courses for £22.50.

To book a table, call 01244 304650.

Chez Jules

Spoil mum to a three-course meal at this independent French eaterie.

All mums will receive a free gift.

Two courses for £16.95.

Three courses for £19.95.

Old Hall Farm, Ellesmere Port

Tuck into a family banquet this Mother's Day.

Get two medium plates and two small plate carveries plus a sharing dessert for £20.

Offer applies after 6pm.

To book a table, call 0151 357 3941.

The Suburbs, Hoole

(Image: NICKMIZEN)

Indulge in a Sunday roast and mum will receive a bunch of flowers and bottomless cocktails!

£12.50 per person.

To book a table, call 01244 344325.

The Galley Restaurant, Ellesmere Port

(Image: UGC)

Enjoy a three course meal based on the waterfront of the Manchester ship canal at this small family-run restaurant.

Two courses for £18.95.

Three courses for £22.95.

Tables available at 12pm, 2.30pm and 5pm.

To book a table, call 01513551163.

If you'd like us to add your Mother's Day menu to our guide, please email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com. Alternatively, you can tweet us @ChesterChron or post to our Facebook page.