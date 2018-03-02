Mother's Day is just around the corner and what better way to treat mum than with a delicious meal.
Lots of restaurants in and around Chester have created special menus for the occasion for you to indulge in – with many also giving mum a free gift.
We've put together our pick of the best Mother's Day restaurant offers in the area.
1539
Celebrate Mother's Day with a three-course meal with a roast as the main event.
£29.50 per person.
To book a table, call 01244 304 611 or email info@restaurant1539.co.uk.
The Boathouse
Spoil mum to a three-course meal whilst overlooking the River Dee.
£19.95 per person.
A complimentary gift will be given to mum.
To book a table, click here.
The Pheasant Inn, Burwardsley
Enjoy a three-course meal in a beautiful setting and a friendly, warm atmosphere.
£30.00 per person.
To book a table, call 01829 770434 or email info@thepheasantinn.co.uk.
Olive Tree Brasserie
Chester mums will be spoilt with a free glass of fizz on arrival at the modern Greek restaurant this Mother's Day.
There will be a special menu of two courses for £19.95 or three courses for £22.95.
Booking is essential and to receive a free glass of fizz, bookings must be made online and a VIP card must be presented.
To book a table, visit www.olivetreebrasserie.co.uk.
La Brasserie
Enjoy a Mother's Day treat at the newly refurbished 2 AA Rosette restaurant.
Mums will be presented with a special gift.
£45 per person.
Duttons
Treat mum to a three course meal at this cosy eaterie tucked away on Godstall lane.
£22.95 per person which includes a gift for mum.
Bookings after 6pm will receive a complimentary bottle of prosecco with the Mother's Day menu.
The White Horse
Enjoy an extra special three-course roast within Chester Racecourse this Mother's Day.
Two courses for £18.50.
Three courses for £22.50.
To book a table, call 01244 304650.
Chez Jules
Spoil mum to a three-course meal at this independent French eaterie.
All mums will receive a free gift.
Two courses for £16.95.
Three courses for £19.95.
Old Hall Farm, Ellesmere Port
Tuck into a family banquet this Mother's Day.
Get two medium plates and two small plate carveries plus a sharing dessert for £20.
Offer applies after 6pm.
To book a table, call 0151 357 3941.
The Suburbs, Hoole
Indulge in a Sunday roast and mum will receive a bunch of flowers and bottomless cocktails!
£12.50 per person.
To book a table, call 01244 344325.
The Galley Restaurant, Ellesmere Port
Enjoy a three course meal based on the waterfront of the Manchester ship canal at this small family-run restaurant.
Two courses for £18.95.
Three courses for £22.95.
Tables available at 12pm, 2.30pm and 5pm.
To book a table, call 01513551163.
If you'd like us to add your Mother's Day menu to our guide, please email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com. Alternatively, you can tweet us @ChesterChron or post to our Facebook page.