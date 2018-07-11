Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Global superstar Tom Jones is set to perform at Chester Racecourse on Thursday, July 19, in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment this summer.

In celebration of this exciting event we are giving away a money can't buy prize – the chance to meet Sir Tom himself!

One lucky winner and a friend will get up close and personal with the legendary Welsh singer before he takes to the stage, when the winner will catch all of the action from Golden Circle seats.

To enter, simply tell us which of Sir Tom's hit songs was his first UK number one.

Email your answer, along with your name, address, postcode and daytime telephone number by noon on Friday, July 13, to sallie.ehlen@reachplc.com with ‘Tom Jones Competition’ as the subject line. Only one entry per email address.

Don’t forget to include your daytime number as the winners will be notified by phone.

The winner will be announced on Monday, July 16, so good luck!

Tickets and hospitality packages for the concert are still available to purchase at www.chester-races.com.

* The competition is not open to employees of Reach plc or Chester Race Company and their families.

Winners may be required to collect prizes in person, have their photograph taken and participate in local publicity.