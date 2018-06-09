Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Potential Peaky Blinders are urged to get their tickets for a night of entertainment in aid of Cheshire Horse Sanctuary.

Cheshire Polo Club is organising the 1920s themed event to be held on Saturday, June 23 at the showground on Longstone Lane, off the A49, near Tarporley.

Tickets are just £25 – and as with all Polo events – they are open to everyone.

Club chairman Martin Kidd said: “We hope that the Cheshire set will get into the spirit of our Peaky Polo night – with the ladies in their flapper dresses and the gents in flat caps and their best Thomas Shelby attire!

“Everyone is welcome to attend our events – whether you’re a first timer to the club or a stalwart.”

For those seeking a bit more grace than gangster, the Polo club will be serving a welcome glass of fizz on arrival and a sumptuous hog roast.

Tickets are just £25 and are available by emailing info@cheshirepoloclub.co.uk

Martin added: “We may even have a prize for the best female and male costumes, as well as a raffle in aid of Cheshire Horse Sanctuary.

“We’ll have Shelby style entertainment and I have no doubt there will be a fun game of peaky polo thrown in for good measure too!

“By all counts, it’s set to be a quirky night to remember.”