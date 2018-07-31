Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stylish racegoers entered a Men’s Best Dressed competition at Chester Racecourse on Saturday (July 28).

The Best Dressed competition, sponsored by Hackett London attracted 170 fashionable gents across the afternoon.

Judged by Hackett London 65B client ambassador Justin Tiernan, a team from Hackett London and guest judge, Capital Breakfast DJ Ben Sheppard, the group painstakingly looked at every entry and finally arrived at a shortlist of nine.

The finalists were invited to join the judging panel in the winners’ enclosure after the sixth race of the afternoon, where three winners were crowned triumphant.

Third prize went to Gerard Hughes, wearing a grey suit, pink shirt, flowery tie and pocket square combination. Gerard was awarded a Hackett polo shirt, tickets to the Boodles Roodee Challenge Cup at Chester Racecourse in September and a bottle of Champagne.

Second runner-up Adam Colley sported a pink suit jacket and waistcoat with navy trousers and a fedora. Adam was awarded a £250 Hackett London retail voucher, polo tickets and bottle of Champagne.

The judges felt Jordan Owen Jones was most deserved of first place position and Jordan received a £500 Hackett London retail voucher, polo tickets and a bottle of Champagne. He wore a check blazer from Zara, navy waistcoat from Zara, tie from Charles Tyrwhitt, trousers from Zara and leather loafers bought in Spain.

Jordan, from Chester, who regularly enjoys visits to Chester Racecourse on raceday, said he would be spending the retail voucher on a new blazer.

Hackett London 65B client ambassador Justin Tiernan said: “Hackett London is delighted to partner with Chester Race Company for what was a fantastic Best Dressed Men’s competition at the Stella Artois Midsummer Meeting on Saturday. Not only was it a great day of racing but also the level of competition for best dressed Male was incredibly high.”

A crowd of 21,081 attended the Midsummer Meeting on Saturday.

The next race day at Chester is the MBNA Family Funday, this Sunday, August 5. Gates open at 11.30am and ticket prices start from just £12 for adults.

Children aged 17 and under are admitted completely free of charge and there are lots of additional activities taking place on the open course between races to keep youngsters entertained. Find out more online at www.chester-races.com .