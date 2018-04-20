Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port’s very own boat museum (now known as the National Waterways Museum) has come to the rescue of Europe’s largest touring theatre big top production.

Gandey’s Circus was due to bring over 30 performers, 250 miles of cables, 28 articulated vehicles containing over 400 tons of state of the art lighting, sound, sets and hundreds of costumes, combined with a 45 metre heated big top and seating for over 1,000 people to the Heath Farm Circus site off the A41 on Sunday night (April 22) opening on Thursday (April 26).

But the site is waterlogged and currently home to several pairs of Canada geese.

However, the museum has kindly come to the rescue to save the day meaning the circus will be opening on time from next Thursday, April 26 Tuesday, May 1 2018 on South Pier Road.

Director Hayley Gandey said: “In nearly 100 years of touring productions across the globe, never have we had such a continuous deluge of bad weather. This has caused us so many issues and whilst we have never had to cancel a show on our UK spring tour, all our fantastic team have had to work so hard through the night, in shifts, to ensure the show must go on!

“We are based here in Cheshire so it is an important venue for us and a show this size has never been to Ellesmere Port in over 30 years.

“The boat museum has really saved the day as we have really no chance of getting ready and providing parking on the Heath Farm Site.

“So a huge thanks and appreciation to all the team at the National Waterways Museum for saving the day.

“Who knows, we may even persuade someone on the crew to run away and join the circus as our very own honorary captain!”