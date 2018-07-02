Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Gallery: University Church of England Academy Prom 2018

Year 11 students celebrate at Craxton Wood Hotel

  • Share
  1. UCEA Ellesmere Port Prom 20181 of 18
  2. UCEA Ellesmere Port - Ellis Bailey and Georgia Leigh Watson2 of 18
  3. UCEA Ellesmere Port3 of 18
  4. UCEA Ellesmere Port - Ellie-Mae Williams4 of 18
  5. UCEA Ellesmere Port - Robbie Mayers and Katie-Louise Moore5 of 18
  6. Molly-Star Hayes6 of 18
  7. UCEA Ellesmere Port - Amelia Donnelly, Katie Louise Moore and Katie Cofax7 of 18
  8. UCEA Ellesmere Port8 of 18
  9. UCEA Ellesmere Port - Prom King and Queen, Keane Morris and Katie9 of 18
  10. UCEA Ellesmere Port - Mitchell and Lucy10 of 18
  11. UCEA Ellesmere Port11 of 18
  12. UCEA Ellesmere Port Prom 201812 of 18
  13. Molly-Star Hayes travelling in style13 of 18
  14. UCEA Ellesmere Port - Ellis Bailey14 of 18
  15. UCEA Ellesmere Port - Lucy and Anna15 of 18
  16. UCEA Ellesmere Port - Ellie-Mae Williams16 of 18
  17. UCEA Ellesmere Port Prom 201817 of 18
  18. UCEA Ellesmere Port Prom 201818 of 18
More On
University Church of England Academy (UCEA)Gallery: University Church of England Academy Prom 2018Year 11 students celebrate at Craxton Wood Hotel
ChesterUniversity of Chester graduates turn their garden into new American street food eatery set to take city by stormTwo former students say a restaurant would be 'ultimate dream'
Pubs in ChesterIndependent alehouse opening in place of former Fat CatWrexham-based microbrewery aims to open new pub towards the end of July
Chester RacesWhen are the Chester Races 2018 season fixtures?Full details of the 2018 Chester Racecourse fixture list
Armed ForcesRed Arrows display team meet fans at Hawarden AirportRed Arrows performed a breathtaking display at Armed Forces Day in Llandudno
ChesterUniversity of Chester graduates turn their garden into new American street food eatery set to take city by stormTwo former students say a restaurant would be 'ultimate dream'
Pubs in ChesterIndependent alehouse opening in place of former Fat CatWrexham-based microbrewery aims to open new pub towards the end of July
FrodshamTeenager wins Miss Cheshire title and a chance to go for Great Britain gloryBrittany Feeney from Little Sutton emerged triumphant at Frodsham contest
Carden ParkCarden Park starts work on new £10m luxury spaThe spa is set to be the crowning glory in a major £20m makeover at Carden Park over the past three years
University Church of England Academy (UCEA)Gallery: University Church of England Academy Prom 2018Year 11 students celebrate at Craxton Wood Hotel
Traffic and TravelRecap - serious grass fire causes power cuts in Helsby and FrodshamSevere disruption in both communities as fire spreads to electricity pylons
ChesterThe facts about hosepipe bans and what happens if you breach oneThere is speculation that a ban could be implemented
NestonPensioner killed himself with double-barrelled shotgunShocking discovery made by police after neighbour raised concerns, inquest hears
ChesterUnited Utilities urge Cheshire homeowners to stop using hosepipesAn additional half a billion litres of water was used in one day
Chester & Cheshire NewsMcDonald's at Cheshire Oaks closing for THREE months to undergo digital refurbishmentThe new restaurant will include self service kiosks
ChesterUniversity of Chester graduates turn their garden into new American street food eatery set to take city by stormTwo former students say a restaurant would be 'ultimate dream'
Pubs in ChesterIndependent alehouse opening in place of former Fat CatWrexham-based microbrewery aims to open new pub towards the end of July
FrodshamTeenager wins Miss Cheshire title and a chance to go for Great Britain gloryBrittany Feeney from Little Sutton emerged triumphant at Frodsham contest
ChesterThe facts about hosepipe bans and what happens if you breach oneThere is speculation that a ban could be implemented
Carden ParkCarden Park starts work on new £10m luxury spaThe spa is set to be the crowning glory in a major £20m makeover at Carden Park over the past three years
Top Stories
ChesterUniversity of Chester graduates turn their garden into new American street food eatery set to take city by storm
Two former students say a restaurant would be 'ultimate dream'
Pubs in ChesterIndependent alehouse opening in place of former Fat Cat
Wrexham-based microbrewery aims to open new pub towards the end of July
NestonPensioner killed himself with double-barrelled shotgun
Shocking discovery made by police after neighbour raised concerns, inquest hears
ChesterThe facts about hosepipe bans and what happens if you breach one
There are fears a ban could be implemented
Carden ParkCarden Park starts work on new £10m luxury spaThe spa is set to be the crowning glory in a major £20m makeover at Carden Park over the past three years
Armed ForcesRed Arrows display team meet fans at Hawarden Airport
Red Arrows performed a breathtaking display at Armed Forces Day in Llandudno
Bishop Heber High SchoolMalpas teachers take on three peaks challenge for brave young girl
Little Jossie suffers from a rare form of childhood cancer
Chester & Cheshire NewsMcDonald's at Cheshire Oaks closing for THREE months to undergo digital refurbishment
The new restaurant will include self service kiosks
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilCheshire West council sees noise complaints rise with the temperature
Heatwave is leading some people to get hot under the collar with their neighbours
Chester City CentreWagamama, Superdry and Zizzi all interested in coming to Chester
Big names are keen to be part of the Northgate Development...if it happens
Countess of Chester HospitalTarporley gran tells Queen of impressive cancer care at Countess of Chester
Buckingham Palace sends letter to Betty Walker after 80-year-old praises hospital staff
HelsbyHuge grass fire breaks out on Helsby Hill affecting visibility for M56 motorists
Firefighters are trying to bring the blaze under control