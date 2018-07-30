Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Sell out crowds at this year's CarFest North in Cheshire

Festival goers enjoy three days of live music, great food and family entertainment

  1. CarFest North 20181 of 25
  2. A selfie with the man himself Chris Evans2 of 25
  3. CarFest North 20183 of 25
  4. CarFest North 20184 of 25
  5. The Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson poses for a picture with fans5 of 25
  6. CarFest North 20186 of 25
  7. George Tow, six nailing the CarFest Dash with Pudsey7 of 25
  8. CarFest North 20188 of 25
  9. CarFest North 20189 of 25
  10. Chris Evans meets young fans10 of 25
  11. CarFest North 201811 of 25
  12. CarFest North 201812 of 25
  13. Andrew Lawson - "Thanks to the Sporting Bears. Making dreams come true."13 of 25
  14. Lee Carnley got a picture with Chris Evans14 of 25
  15. CarFest North 201815 of 25
  16. CarFest North 201816 of 25
  17. CarFest North 201817 of 25
  18. Jacqui Balyckyi Hughes with Chris Evans was supporting her boys charity www.lbtf.org18 of 25
  19. CarFest North 201819 of 25
  20. Chris Evans poses for a picture with festival goers20 of 25
  21. CarFest North 201821 of 25
  22. CarFest North 201822 of 25
  23. CarFest North 201823 of 25
  24. Guinness World Record attempt24 of 25
  25. CarFest North 2018.25 of 25
