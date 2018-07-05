Gallery: Helsby High School year 11 prom

What's OngalleryGallery: Helsby High School year 11 promStudents celebrate at leavers afternoon and school prom ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator10:21, 5 JUL 2018Updated10:41, 5 JUL 2018Helsby High School year 11 prom at Chester DoubleTree Hotel1 of 8Winners of the 'Best Dressed' crown2 of 8Helsby High School year 11 prom at Chester DoubleTree Hotel3 of 8Helsby High School year 11 prom at Chester DoubleTree Hotel4 of 8Helsby High School year 11 prom at Chester DoubleTree Hotel5 of 8Helsby High School year 11 prom at Chester DoubleTree Hotel6 of 8Helsby High School year 11 prom at Chester DoubleTree Hotel7 of 8Helsby High School year 11 prom at Chester DoubleTree Hotel8 of 8More OnHelsby High School