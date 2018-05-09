Gallery: Day one of Chester Races 2018

What's OngalleryGallery: Day one of Chester Races 2018Pictures from the opening day of the Boodles May Festival ShareByMichael GreenExecutive editor Cheshire weeklies15:05, 9 MAY 2018Updated17:29, 9 MAY 2018Bookies Seamus and Ron from Liverpool (Image: Sallie Ehlen)1 of 31Horses are led around the parade ring ahead of the first event at Chester Races 2018 (Image: Sallie Ehlen)2 of 31Ryan, Jamie and Dan are dressed to impress on day one of Chester Races 2018 (Image: Sallie Ehlen)3 of 31This lovely couple Becky Heard and Tom Jones from Blacon got engaged at Chester Races last year and are back to celebrate again this year (Image: Sallie Ehlen)4 of 31Trainer Tom Dascombe talking to jockey Alistair Rawlinson after the first race (Image: Sallie Ehlen)5 of 31These ladies from Frodsham are looking lovely for a day at Chester Races (Image: Sallie Ehlen)6 of 31Alex, Jay and Karter are ready to serve you Chester Races (Image: Sallie Ehlen)7 of 31Day one of Chester Races Boodles May Festival 2018 (Image: Sallie Ehlen)8 of 31The Chronicle's Sallie Ehlen with Stephen Wundke who provides commentary at the racecourse9 of 31Some of the odds being given for the first race of the Chester season on Wednesday10 of 31Day one of Chester Races Boodles May Festival 2018 (Image: Sallie Ehlen)11 of 31A contender for the McArthurGlenUK Cheshire Oaks Best Dressed Man at Chester Races on Wednesday (Image: Sallie Ehlen)12 of 31Great view from the roof of the MBNA Paddock Club Chester Races (Image: Sallie Ehlen)13 of 31Trainer Tom Dascombe at Chester Racecourse (Image: Sallie Ehlen)14 of 31These two Cheshire Police officers are hoping for a trouble free day at Chester Races (Image: Sallie Ehlen)15 of 31Trust The Chronicle's Sallie Ehlen to be in the money at Chester Races before the first race even takes place!16 of 31Programmes for sale on day one of Chester Races 201817 of 31Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle (right) wins the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire (Image: PA)18 of 31Michael from Hayfield has to be in with a chance of winning the Best Dressed Man competition (Image: Sallie Ehlen)19 of 31Runners and riders in the Boodles Diamond Handicap during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire (Image: PA)20 of 31This happy chap is hoping for a good day at Chester Races (Image: Sallie Ehlen)21 of 31PJ McDonald riding No Lippy to win The Stellar Group Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes on the opening day of the Boodles May Fest (Image: Getty Images Europe)22 of 31Some of the new security measures put in place for the 2018 Chester Races season23 of 31The Pre-Parade Ring at Chester Racecourse24 of 31Day one of Chester Races Boodles May Festival 2018 (Image: Sallie Ehlen)25 of 31Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle wins the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire (Image: PA)26 of 31Magic Wand ridden by Ryan Moore going on to win the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire (Image: PA)27 of 31The MBNA Paddock Club bar at Chester Races (Image: Sallie Ehlen)28 of 31Stunning view of Chester Racecourse on the opening day of the 2018 season. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire (Image: PA)29 of 31Chief Ironside ridden by Kieran Shoemark wins the Deepbridge Capital Maiden Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire (Image: PA)30 of 31A general view as runners pass the grandstands at Chester Racecourse on the opening day of the 2018 season. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images (Image: Getty Images Europe)31 of 31More OnChester Races