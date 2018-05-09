Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Gallery: Day one of Chester Races 2018

Pictures from the opening day of the Boodles May Festival

  Bookies Seamus and Ron from Liverpool
  2. Horses are led around the parade ring ahead of the first event at Chester Races 2018
    Horses are led around the parade ring ahead of the first event at Chester Races 2018
  3. Ryan, Jamie and Dan are dressed to impress on day one of Chester Races 2018
    Ryan, Jamie and Dan are dressed to impress on day one of Chester Races 2018
  4. This lovely couple Becky and Tom from Blacon got engaged at Chester Races last year and are back to celebrate again this year
    This lovely couple Becky Heard and Tom Jones from Blacon got engaged at Chester Races last year and are back to celebrate again this year
  5. Trainer Tom Dascombe talking to jockey Alistair Rawlinson after the first race5 of 31
  6. These ladies from Frodsham are looking lovely for a day at Chester Races
    These ladies from Frodsham are looking lovely for a day at Chester Races
  7. Alex, Jay and Karter are ready to serve you Chester Races
    Alex, Jay and Karter are ready to serve you Chester Races
  8. Day one of Chester Races Boodles May Festival 20188 of 31
  9. The Chronicle's Sallie Ehlen with Stephen Wundke who provides commentary at the racecourse
    The Chronicle's Sallie Ehlen with Stephen Wundke who provides commentary at the racecourse
  10. Some of the odds being given for the first race of the Chester season on Wednesday
    Some of the odds being given for the first race of the Chester season on Wednesday
  11. Day one of Chester Races Boodles May Festival 201811 of 31
  12. A contender for the McArthurGlenUK Cheshire Oaks Best Dressed Man at Chester Races on Wednesday
    A contender for the McArthurGlenUK Cheshire Oaks Best Dressed Man at Chester Races on Wednesday
  13. Great view from the roof of the MBNA Paddock Club Chester Races
    Great view from the roof of the MBNA Paddock Club Chester Races
  14. Trainer Tom Dascombe at Chester Racecourse14 of 31
  15. These two Cheshire Police officers are hoping for a trouble free day at Chester Races
    These two Cheshire Police officers are hoping for a trouble free day at Chester Races
  16. Trust The Chronicle's Sallie Ehlen to be in the money at Chester Races before the first race even takes place!16 of 31
  17. Programmes for sale on day one of Chester Races 2018
    Programmes for sale on day one of Chester Races 2018
  18. Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle (right) wins the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
    Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle (right) wins the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
  19. Michael from Hayfield has to be in with a chance of winning the McArthurGlenUK CheshireOaks Best Dressed Man competition
    Michael from Hayfield has to be in with a chance of winning the Best Dressed Man competition
  20. Runners and riders in the Boodles Diamond Handicap during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
    Runners and riders in the Boodles Diamond Handicap during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
  21. This happy chap is hoping for a good day at Chester Races
    This happy chap is hoping for a good day at Chester Races
  22. PJ McDonald riding No Lippy to win The Stellar Group Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes at Chester Racecourse on Wednesday at Chester Races. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
    PJ McDonald riding No Lippy to win The Stellar Group Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes on the opening day of the Boodles May Fest
  23. Some of the new security measures put in place for the 2018 Chester Races season. Picture by Jo Henwood
    Some of the new security measures put in place for the 2018 Chester Races season
  24. The Pre-Parade Ring at Chester Racecourse
    The Pre-Parade Ring at Chester Racecourse
  25. Day one of Chester Races Boodles May Festival 201825 of 31
  26. Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle wins the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
    Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle wins the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
  27. Magic Wand ridden by Ryan Moore going on to win the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
    Magic Wand ridden by Ryan Moore going on to win the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
  28. The MBNA Paddock Club bar at Chester Races28 of 31
  29. Stunning view of Chester Racecourse on the opening day of the 2018 season. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
    Stunning view of Chester Racecourse on the opening day of the 2018 season. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
  30. Chief Ironside ridden by Kieran Shoemark wins the Deepbridge Capital Maiden Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
    Chief Ironside ridden by Kieran Shoemark wins the Deepbridge Capital Maiden Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
  31. A general view as runners pass the grandstands at Chester Racecourse on the opening day of the 2018 season. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
    A general view as runners pass the grandstands at Chester Racecourse on the opening day of the 2018 season. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
