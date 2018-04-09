Gallery: Chester's brand new party pad

What's OngalleryGallery: Chester's brand new party padThe Townhouse Hotel introduces Romanesque themed party pad ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator17:01, 9 APR 2018Updated17:03, 9 APR 2018The Pad comes equipped with beauty bar with hair dryers and straighteners (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)1 of 13The Townhouse Hotel on Lower Bridge Street, Chester has introduced a Roman themed party pad (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)2 of 13There's a built-in bar providing the perfect place to relax or host a cocktail making session (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)3 of 13The Townhouse Hotel on Lower Bridge Street, Chester has introduced a Roman themed party pad (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)4 of 13The Townhouse Hotel has introduced a Roman themed party pad (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)5 of 13The Townhouse Hotel on Lower Bridge Street, Chester has introduced a Roman themed party pad (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)6 of 13The Townhouse Hotel on Lower Bridge Street, Chester has introduced a Roman themed party pad (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)7 of 13The Townhouse Hotel on Lower Bridge Street, Chester has introduced a Roman themed party pad (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)8 of 13The Townhouse Hotel on Lower Bridge Street, Chester has introduced a Roman themed party pad (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)9 of 13The Townhouse Hotel on Lower Bridge Street, Chester has introduced a Roman themed party pad (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)10 of 13The Pad comes equipped with Karaoke and colour changing lighting system (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)11 of 13The Pad comes equipped with beauty bar with hair dryers and straighteners (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)12 of 13The Townhouse Hotel on Lower Bridge Street, Chester has introduced a Roman themed party pad (Image: Ginger Pixie Photography)13 of 13More OnChester City Centre