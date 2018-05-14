Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Gallery: Chester Races Boodles May Festival 2018

Our pick of the best pictures from the Boodles May Festival

  • Share
  1. Ladies Day at Chester Races1 of 27
  2. Racegoers at the Boodles May Festival City Day on Friday at Chester Racecourse2 of 27
  3. Looking very dapper3 of 27
  4. Racegoers dress to impress for Ladies Day at Chester Races4 of 27
  5. Paddy and Christine McGuinness enjoy a day at Chester Races5 of 27
  6. Racegoers at the Boodles May Festival City Day on Friday at Chester Racecourse6 of 27
  7. Coleen Rooney (right) enjoying the races with her friend7 of 27
  8. Racegoers dress to impress for Ladies Day at Chester Races8 of 27
  9. The delights of a car park picnic at Chester Racecourse9 of 27
  10. Bookies Seamus and Ron from Liverpool10 of 27
  11. Racegoers watching the horse racing at the Boodles May Festival on Friday at Chester Racecourse
    Racegoers watching the horse racing at the Boodles May Festival on Friday at Chester Racecourse11 of 27
  12. Marwan Koukash owner of Magic Circle the Chester Cup winner12 of 27
  13. Ryan, Jamie and Dan are dressed to impress on day one of Chester Races 2018
    Ryan, Jamie and Dan are dressed to impress13 of 27
  14. Ladies Day at Chester Races14 of 27
  15. Chester Races ladies day15 of 27
  16. Alex, Jay and Karter are ready to serve you Chester Races
    Alex, Jay and Karter are ready to serve you Chester Races16 of 27
  17. Racegoers enjoying the warm weather at Chester Races Ladies Day17 of 27
  18. William Buick riding A Momentofmadness win The Gateley PLC Handicap at Chester Racecourse18 of 27
  19. Racegoers dressed to impress19 of 27
  20. Day one of Chester Races Boodles May Festival 201820 of 27
  21. This lovely couple Becky and Tom from Blacon got engaged at Chester Races last year and are back to celebrate again this year
    This lovely couple Becky Heard and Tom Jones from Blacon got engaged at Chester Races last year and are back to celebrate again this year21 of 27
  22. Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse22 of 27
  23. Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne Rooney enjoying Ladies Day at Chester Races23 of 27
  24. Trainer Tom Dascombe24 of 27
  25. Owner Marwan Koukash celebrates after his horse Magic Circle wins the 188Bet Chester Cup25 of 27
  26. Racegoers arrive during Ladies Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse26 of 27
  27. Former Liverpool striker and TV pundit Michael Owen at the Boodles May Festival on Friday27 of 27
More On
Chester RacesWhen are the Chester Races 2018 season fixtures?Full details of the 2018 Chester Racecourse fixture list
Chester MarketRe-energised Chester Market attracts 200,000-plus visitors since start of 2018New eating places are helping market to become a popular destination
Chester RacesGallery: Chester Races Boodles May Festival 2018Our pick of the best pictures from the Boodles May Festival
Chester City CentreNew Chester coffee shop will have the personal touchInterior of Chalk Coffee to feature vaulted ceilings and exposed beams
Chester RacesUnbelievable 188Bet Chester Cup victory rounds off Chester Races Boodles May FestivalThousands flocked to the Roodee as the racing season kicked off in style
TattenhallBake Off star returning to Tattenhall for Royal Wedding eventHoward Middleton will be staging a Royal Wedding Bake Off on May 19
Chester RacesUnbelievable 188Bet Chester Cup victory rounds off Chester Races Boodles May FestivalThousands flocked to the Roodee as the racing season kicked off in style
Chester RacesGallery: Chester Races Boodles May Festival 2018Our pick of the best pictures from the Boodles May Festival
Chester ZooChester's Secret Life of the Zoo misses out on BAFTA – and Twitter is furiousDozens said the Channel 4 show was 'absolutely robbed'
Chester MarketRe-energised Chester Market attracts 200,000-plus visitors since start of 2018New eating places are helping market to become a popular destination
HuntingtonNew Chester primary school looks on course for autumn openingLarger school needed to serve growing community
Duchess of WestminsterDuke of Westminster tops The Young Rich List 2018 in Sunday TimesOther names in Rich List include Simon Nixon, Steve Morgan and Sir Malcolm Walker
Traffic and TravelTanker fire on M53 near Ellesmere Port prompts warning from motorway policePolice and fire are on scene dealing with incident
Traffic and TravelNew easyBus service between Chester and Liverpool John Lennon AirportNew airport service also serves Wrexham, Oswestry and Shrewsbury
Shopping in ChesterCan you guess who's moving into old Chester Toys R Us store? Retail chain confirms plans to open at site of now defunct toy shop
HuntingtonNew Chester primary school looks on course for autumn openingLarger school needed to serve growing community
Duchess of WestminsterDuke of Westminster tops The Young Rich List 2018 in Sunday TimesOther names in Rich List include Simon Nixon, Steve Morgan and Sir Malcolm Walker
TattenhallBake Off star returning to Tattenhall for Royal Wedding eventHoward Middleton will be staging a Royal Wedding Bake Off on May 19
Chester FCChester FC fans' jury: Stuart Murphy donation 'can only be good thing' for clubThis week's question looks at the offer of investment into the Blues
CrimeCheshire crime commissioner offers £100k pot for community projects Bids sought for projects which prevent crime and promote community safety
Top Stories
HuntingtonNew Chester primary school looks on course for autumn opening
Larger school needed to serve growing community
Duchess of WestminsterDuke of Westminster tops The Young Rich List 2018 in Sunday Times
Other names in Rich List include Simon Nixon, Steve Morgan and Sir Malcolm Walker
Traffic and TravelTanker fire on M53 near Ellesmere Port prompts warning from motorway police
Police and fire are on scene dealing with incident
Chester RacesUnbelievable 188Bet Chester Cup victory rounds off Chester Races Boodles May Festival
Thousands flocked to the Roodee as the racing season kicked off in style
BlaconPerson treated by paramedics after Blacon chip shop fire
Fire crews were on the scene for almost three hours
Chester FCIs Rangers boss Steven Gerrard looking to land a former Chester FC striker?
Gers boss Gerrard has reportedly made a bid to land Swansea City frontman
Traffic and TravelNew easyBus service between Chester and Liverpool John Lennon Airport
New airport service also serves Wrexham, Oswestry and Shrewsbury
Traffic and TravelLong delays on M6 in Cheshire after three-lorry collision
Tailbacks are stretching for miles
Chester FCChester FC defender James Jones selected for Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy
Teenager grasped his chance in the first team during a tough season for the Blues
Shopping in ChesterCan you guess who's moving into old Chester Toys R Us store?
Retail chain confirms plans to open at site of now defunct toy shop
Chester ZooChester's Secret Life of the Zoo misses out on BAFTA – and Twitter is furious
Dozens said the Channel 4 show was 'absolutely robbed'
Chester MarketRe-energised Chester Market attracts 200,000-plus visitors since start of 2018
New eating places are helping market to become a popular destination
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay