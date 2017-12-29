Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Everton legends at Purple Olive restaurant

Fans meet Phil Jagielka and Graeme Sharp at Little Sutton restaurant

  • Share
  1. Graeme Sharp and Phil Jagielka with fans at the Purple Olive Indian restaurant1 of 13
  2. Everton and England player Phil Jagielka with young fan Finlay Ehlen2 of 13
  3. Everton legends Graeme Sharp and Phil Jagielka signed autographs for fans3 of 13
  4. Staff from the Purple Olive Indian restaurant in Little Sutton with Everton's Phil Jagielka4 of 13
  5. Everton legends Graeme Sharp and Phil Jagielka5 of 13
  6. Everton legends Graeme Sharp and Phil Jagielka with fans at the Purple Olive Indian restaurant6 of 13
  7. Everton legends Graeme Sharp and Phil Jagielka posed for pictures with fans at the Purple Olive Indian restaurant in Little Sutton7 of 13
  8. Some of the auction items from Mersey Memorabilia8 of 13
  9. Graeme Sharp signs a football for young fan Finlay Ehlen9 of 13
  10. Everton Legends evening at the Purple Olive10 of 13
  11. Graeme Sharp and Phil Jagielka with fans at the Purple Olive Indian restaurant11 of 13
  12. Some of the auction items from Mersey Memorabilia12 of 13
  13. Dave Cockram from Mersey Memorabilia presents a gift to Phil Jagielka13 of 13
More On
ChesterWhere to go out on New Year's Eve in Chester
Will you be glad or sad to say goodbye to 2017?
ChesterChester pub quiz: How well do you know your city boozers?
Test your knowledge of some of our oldest and most famous drinking establishments
ChristmasOur guide to the best Christmas shows and pantomimes within an hour of Chester
Elf, Nativity the Musical and Cinderella – there's something for everyone
BBCFirst look at new Peaky Blinders scenes shot in Northwich before it starts next week
Sneak peek of gang leader Tommy Shelby armed and dangerous at Arley Hall and Gardens  
2017Chronicle editor's totally self-indulgent Top 10 Albums of 2017
In a rare moment of egomania, Michael Green subjects the world to some of his current musical obsessions
ChristmasWhen should you take your Christmas tree and decorations down?
If you're confused about when the right time is, we've got you covered
What's On NewsEllesmere Port Everton fans treated to evening with Blues legends
Phil Jagielka and Graeme Sharp entertain fans at Little Sutton restaurant
Ellesmere PortEverton legends at Purple Olive restaurant
Fans meet Phil Jagielka and Graeme Sharp at Little Sutton restaurant
Chester Music SocietyChester Music Society announces line-up for first 2018 concert
Matthew Scott and Daniel King Smith will perform at St Mary's Creative Space on January 10
Christmas in ChesterPraise for Chester Cathedral's Festival of Trees
There's still time to visit this 'must-see' attraction
Cheshire ConstabularyChester homeless man found dead on Christmas Day aged just 30
John Smith, a father, who hailed from Glasgow, has been described as a 'likeable character'
Sainsbury'sThis Sainsbury's product is being urgently recalled amid E. coli fears
A number of customers are reported to have become violently ill after eating it
M53How the M53 to Chester and Ellesmere Port was built
The motorway so many of us rely on every day was opened on February 1, 1972
ChesterA Day in the Life of the Head of Fir Cones Nursery Amy Ankers
Early morning, understanding the world and singing nursery rhymes
BlaconTraffic disruption in Blacon linked to large traveller funeral
Reports of 'a large volume of cars' as mourners paid their last respects
Chester FCChester FC daily digest: Astles on Bignot, CFU initiative, Wrexham off
Round-up of Blues news from Friday, December 29
ChesterBig Yellow's £10,000 toy appeal target is smashed
'We've been able to put smiles on faces this Christmas'
Guilden SuttonFlooding AGAIN cuts off main route into Chester village
Tractor and tanker used to pump away flood waters which appeared after last night’s snow and ice melted
ChesterMissing teenage sisters could be in Chester
Cerys and Cara Thomas were last seen on Thursday (December 28)
NewtonRaid on Chester home leads to drugs seizure
Police were acting on 'community intelligence'
Top Stories
CrimeJailed in 2017: The faces of 16 shameless criminals locked up this year
A look back at some of the biggest cases we covered in the past 12 months
Guilden SuttonFlooding AGAIN cuts off main route into Chester village
Tractor and tanker used to pump away flood waters which appeared after last night’s snow and ice melted
ChesterMissing teenage sisters could be in Chester
Cerys and Cara Thomas were last seen on Thursday (December 28)
NewtonRaid on Chester home leads to drugs seizure
Police were acting on 'community intelligence'
Cheshire ConstabularyChester homeless man found dead on Christmas Day aged just 30
John Smith, a father, who hailed from Glasgow, has been described as a 'likeable character'
Traffic and TravelMotorists in Cheshire urged to slow down during poor driving conditions
Roads this morning are a mixture of slush, ice and water
In The NewsThis is the government's official guidance on Kodi boxes
The streaming devices are an increasingly popular way to watch premium channels for free
M53How the M53 to Chester and Ellesmere Port was built
The motorway so many of us rely on every day was opened on February 1, 1972
FootballChester FC boss Marcus Bignot on crunch clash with Hartlepool United
Blues will attempt to bounce back from damaging defeats in final game of forgettable year
Sainsbury'sThis Sainsbury's product is being urgently recalled amid E. coli fears
A number of customers are reported to have become violently ill after eating it
What's OnRum festival coming to Chester in the spring
Event will feature more than 100 different rums from around the globe
Traffic and TravelIce warning for Cheshire motorists, cyclists and pedestrians
Police and ambulance service concerned accidents could be caused due to icy surfaces 
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay