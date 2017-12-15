Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Christmas Jumper Day 2017: Pictures of you in your winter warmers

Lots of people are donning their Christmas jumpers today to raise money for Save the Children

  • Share
  1. Christmas Jumper Day in full swing at Carden Park Hotel1 of 12
  2. Pupils at Queen's Park High School embracing Christmas Jumper Day2 of 12
  3. Clicky Media are raising money for Claire House on Christmas Jumper Day3 of 12
  4. Newton Primary School tweeted us this photo of pupils dressed in their Christmas jumpers4 of 12
  5. Sophie Reed ready for Christmas Jumper Day at Chester Blue Coat Primary School5 of 12
  6. Joseph Fennell, aged 17 months, and Louis Fennell, aged six, getting into the Christmas Jumper Day spirit6 of 12
  7. The team from KDE Ltd in Frodsham getting into the spirit of Christmas Jumper Day7 of 12
  8. Pupils at Queen's Park High School embracing Christmas Jumper Day8 of 12
  9. Chester Chronicle community content curator Sallie Ehlen with her son Fin Ehlen ready for Christmas Jumper Day9 of 12
  10. Newton Primary School tweeted us this photo of pupils dressed in their Christmas jumpers10 of 12
  11. Some of the Entyce Creative team on Christmas Jumper Day11 of 12
  12. Pupils at Queen's Park High School embracing Christmas Jumper Day12 of 12
CompetitionWin a fabulous festive day out in Liverpool
Free travel, ice skating and gift card part of the prize package to be won
ChristmasOur guide to the best Christmas shows and pantomimes within an hour of Chester
Elf, Nativity the Musical and Cinderella – there's something for everyone
Shopping in ChesterThe owner of this Chester toy shop is putting his beliefs before profits and staying CLOSED this Christmas Eve
You'd better be organised if you need to shop here
Rosies'90s heart-throbs East 17 to perform iconic hit Stay Another Day at Rosies Christmas party
Can you think of anything more Christmassy?
ChristmasThe shocking amount Christmas song artists are STILL earning in royalties from their festive hits
They could all retire now!
Chester History and HeritageChester History and Heritage Centre is on the move
Popular service will move from St Michael's Church to new home in January
ChesterWe go back to 2007 to see what was happening in Chester 10 years ago
Back then Cheshire West and Chester Council was a thing of the future..
What's On NewsChristmas Jumper Day 2017: Pictures of you in your winter warmers
Lots of people are donning their Christmas jumpers today to raise money for Save the Children
NorthwichAnderton Boat Lift invites you to the Top of the World
The December 16-17 weekend is part of a UK-wide thank you to National Lottery players
Strictly Come DancingStrictly Come Dancing: What are the previous winners doing now?
We take a look back at the previous winners ahead of this weekend's grand final
NorthwichWarning as deadly disease Alabama Rot hits Cheshire
Dr Ian Hopkins likens disease to 'meningitis in humans'
ChesterWe go back to 2007 to see what was happening in Chester 10 years ago
Back then Cheshire West and Chester Council was a thing of the future..
Grosvenor Shopping CentreHMV on Foregate Street closing to relocate to new premises
A spokesperson confirmed the store will close in the New Year
Chester History and HeritageChester History and Heritage Centre is on the move
Popular service will move from St Michael's Church to new home in January
Traffic and TravelChester village road closed due to flooding
Guilden Sutton Lane blocked by 1m high water
Chester History and HeritageChester History and Heritage Centre is on the move
Popular service will move from St Michael's Church to new home in January
ChesterWe go back to 2007 to see what was happening in Chester 10 years ago
Back then Cheshire West and Chester Council was a thing of the future..
Traffic and TravelChester village road closed due to flooding
Guilden Sutton Lane blocked by 1m high water
ChesterChester hospital staff travel to Kenya for international hernia expedition
Team from Nuffield Health Chester travelled to area where there is no direct access to treatment
Chester FCChester FC's relegation rivals to spend, Wrexham windfall, Hartlepool injury blow
Round-up of what's been going on at other clubs in the National League
Top Stories
Chester History and HeritageChester History and Heritage Centre is on the move
Popular service will move from St Michael's Church to new home in January
ChesterWe go back to 2007 to see what was happening in Chester 10 years ago
Back then Cheshire West and Chester Council was a thing of the future..
Traffic and TravelChester village road closed due to flooding
Guilden Sutton Lane blocked by 1m high water
Cheshire weatherYet another severe ice warning for Chester and Ellesmere Port
Temperatures are set to plummet again
Grosvenor Shopping CentreHMV on Foregate Street closing to relocate to new premises
A spokesperson confirmed the store will close in the New Year
NorthwichWarning as deadly disease Alabama Rot hits Cheshire
Dr Ian Hopkins likens disease to 'meningitis in humans'
Chester FCChester FC's relegation rivals to spend, Wrexham windfall, Hartlepool injury blow
Round-up of what's been going on at other clubs in the National League
EltonFarm is fined for 'easily preventable' tragedy of Elton man electrocuted by power cable
Edward 'Pudgie' Evans tragically died in 2015
BlaconBlacon pet owner's heartbreak as her three cats die from antifreeze poisoning within 24 hours
Caireen Candlin has been left devastated
Virgin TrainsVirgin Trains strike means only ONE train will run from Chester to London tomorrow
There will be a replacement bus service
Conservative PartyCheshire Tory rebel MP defends her defiant Brexit vote
Eddisbury's Antoinette Sandbach one of 11 MPs attacked on front page of today's Daily Mail
Great SuttonCasualties treated for smoke inhalation after Ellesmere Port house fire
Blaze was caused by electrical heater
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay