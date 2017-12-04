Load mobile navigation
Chester Santa Dash 2017

Gallery of pictures from this year's colourful event in the city centre

  1. Santa Dash regular, Brian1 of 29
  2. Chester FC mascot Lupus with Chelfie and Elfie before the start of the race2 of 29
  3. Julie Bryant celebrated her 71st birthday taking part in her first Santa Dash, pictured with with her 17 year old grandson Joe Corner3 of 29
  4. Chester Santa Dash 20174 of 29
  5. Chester Santa Dash 20175 of 29
  6. Chester Santa Dash 20176 of 29
  7. Chester Santa Dash 20177 of 29
  8. Some of the many volunteers from COCH Fundraising and the Hospice of the Good Shepherd8 of 29
  9. Chester Santa Dash 20179 of 29
  10. Carol Thompson enjoyed the Santa Dash and the great support around the city10 of 29
  11. Santa Dash regular, Brian11 of 29
  12. Chester Santa Dash 201712 of 29
  13. Chester Santa Dash 201713 of 29
  14. The Ireland family at the Santa Dash parking at Queen's Park High School14 of 29
  15. Emilie Mercer and Iain Borsbey from Northwich enjoy the Santa Dash. Iain won the mens 5k elf run at Marburg Country Park on Saturday (December 2)15 of 29
  16. Chester Santa Dash 201716 of 29
  17. Team Brio Leisure at Queen's Park High School17 of 29
  18. Chester FC mascot Lupus with a young Spiderman18 of 29
  19. Staff, friends and family from the Hospice of the Good Shepherd at the Santa Dash parking at Queen's Park High School19 of 29
  20. Chester Santa Dash 201720 of 29
  21. Richard Beacham and his family21 of 29
  22. Chester Santa Dash 201722 of 29
  23. Chester Santa Dash 201723 of 29
  24. Garden Quarter butcher Joe Farmer with his family24 of 29
  25. Chester Santa Dash 201725 of 29
  26. Chester Santa Dash 201726 of 29
  27. Chester Santa Dash 201727 of 29
  28. Chester Santa Dash 201728 of 29
  29. Chester Santa Dash 201729 of 29
