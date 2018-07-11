Chester and Ellesmere Port residents show support for England

What's OngalleryChester and Ellesmere Port residents show support for EnglandOur readers have been sharing their pictures ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator14:39, 11 JUL 2018Katie Woodcock "It's coming home"1 of 10Rachel Nolan spotted this England flag on the suspension bridge2 of 10England flags on display by residents, businesses and motorists around Chester3 of 10Mecca Bingo, Chester4 of 10England flags around Chester5 of 10England flags around Chester6 of 10Eclipse Creative Consultants have got their flag up at their HQ in Vicars Cross7 of 10Picture by Andy Parry8 of 10Chester Chronicle story editor Tony White9 of 10England flags around Chester10 of 10More OnWorld Cup 2018