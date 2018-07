Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Year 11 students from Upton-by-Chester High School celebrated the end of their GCSE examinations with a leavers’ prom.

The Grosvenor Hotel and Spa in Pulford was the venue for the evening as staff and students came together to say their goodbyes.

Staff are now looking forward to celebrating again with the students when they receive their GCSE results in August and wish them all a happy summer.