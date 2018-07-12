Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Year 11 students from Queen’s Park High School celebrated in style at their prom which was held at the DoubleTree Hotel on Wednesday, July 4.

It was a chance for staff and students to come together to celebrate the successes of students over the past five years and to mark the end of this part of their formal education.

Headteacher Lynn Morris said: “All of the students made a superb effort to look fantastic on the night and staff were very proud of how mature they all were.”

After some refreshments, students and staff danced the night away and really came together as a team to share the celebration.

Head of Eaton House Miss Prys-Owen said: “We are really proud of the work our Year 11 students have put in over the past five years, but particularly over recent months as they coped with the work and pressure of their GCSE exams. The prom has been a lovely occasion and we look forward to seeing the students again in August where we can celebrate their results and achievements.”

Headteacher Lynn Morris added: “Thank you to all the staff who have worked with Year 11 and to those who came to celebrate this important evening with them.”