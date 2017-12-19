Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Saturnalia and Winter Watch parades took place in Chester on Thursday (December 14).

The Saturnalia parade saw the Roman legion light up the streets with a torch-lit parade.

The Winter Watch was a colourful procession, which featured a cast including angels, devils, fire skeletons, dragons and Victorian cooks.

The parade is inspired by ‘Setting the Watch’ – a ceremony held at Christmas in the 1400s when Chester’s early police force ‘the City Watch’ were handed the keys of the city after processing around Chester to ensure it was secure.