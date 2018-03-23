Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Full Monty is coming to Chester’s Storyhouse.

The final tour of David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers’s presentation of the Sheffield Theatres production of Simon Beaufoy’s The Full Monty will call in at Storyhouse for a six-night run from September 24 to 29.

The cast will be led by former Hollyoaks and Eastenders star Gary Lucy as Gaz, and also includes Dinnerladies and Bremner, Bird and Fortune star Andrew Dunn as Gerald and Brookside’s Louis Emerick as Horse.

The 2018/19 tour will be directed by previous cast member and Coronation Street actor Rupert Hill.

This brilliant production about six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose took the world by storm and has become one of Britain’s most successful shows.

(Image: UGC)

Based on his smash hit film and adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire), this hilarious and heartfelt production has received standing ovations every night and features the iconic songs from the film by Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones.

The Full Monty is Simon Beaufoy’s first work for the theatre.

His screen credits include The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Salmon Fishing in Yemen, Battle of the Sexes and Slumdog Millionaire, as well as The Full Monty.

The UK and Ireland Tour of THE FULL MONTY has design by Robert Jones and choreography by Ian West, with casting by Marc Frankum.

Storyhouse has a dynamic pricing policy on the majority of shows, ensuring the earlier you book your tickets, guarantees the best seats at the lowest price.

Visit www.storyhouse.com for tickets or call 01244 409 113. Alternatively, visit the ticket kiosks at Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR.