The Frodsham Festival of Walks will return this spring.

This year’s instalment of the annual event will be held between Saturday, April 28 and Monday, May 7.

The 2018 festival offers its biggest ever selection of 29 walks designed to suit walkers of all ages, interest and levels of fitness.

Many of the walks explore the distinctive landscape of Cheshire’s Sandstone Ridge with occasional forays into neighbouring parts of Cheshire and North Wales.

Old favourites include bird walks on Frodsham Marshes, a pub walk, a family treasure trail, buggy push, dog walks, health walks and several full day rambles, all led by experienced leaders.

New for this year is a ‘Nordic Binerflon’ in Castle Park.

Based loosely on the biathlon in the Winter Olympics, this is a family activity involving Nordic walking and shooting at targets with Nerf guns.

A leaflet detailing all the walks is available, with more information on the Frodsham Festival of Walks Facebook page.