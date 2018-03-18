Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FREEDOME Trampoline Park near Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet has launched a new fitness pass and a new high intensity interval class.

The team at the heart-pumping, immersive adventure park is offering people the chance to get active at a fraction of gym prices by purchasing a 30 day fitness pass for £20.

FREEDOME’s new HIIT class, FreeFit, includes high intensity interval training workouts (HIIT).

The FreeFit sessions, which consist of 45 minutes training and 15 minutes open jump, take place all whilst on a trampoline, enabling a full body workout that will leave you wanting more.

Managing director of FREEDOME Peter Brown says: “We’re really excited to launch our brand new fitness pass and class.

“FreeFit classes have always been part of the offering here at FREEDOME since we opened the park in 2016, but we have recently noticed a huge demand for classes that incorporate HIIT training.

“We hold our fitness classes five times a week at FREEDOME, from Sunday through to Thursday, and by attending classes over a 30 day period, customers could save up to a huge £100 with the membership pass.

“Unlike going to the gym, parents can even workout whilst their children bounce, offering the perfect solution for busy mums and dads who struggle finding the time to exercise.”

If a new pass is purchased within five days of the previous pass expiring, FREEDOME also offer two, free 60 minute open jump passes along with the unlimited FreeFit sessions.

More information is available online or by calling 0151 356 7494.