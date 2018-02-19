Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Cheshire are able to download free vouchers and tickets to top attractions in Cheshire and Warrington by logging on to an easy-to-use website.

Ranging from spectacular stately homes and gardens to museums and historic theatres, attractions are throwing their doors open to residents between March 17-25 to thank them for welcoming a significant rise in extra tourists into the county.

Latest figures show visitor numbers rose 7.7% in 2016, with in excess of 62 million tourists visiting the Cheshire and Warrington area.

Tickets can be downloaded from February 15 and will be released in two further stages on February 25 and March 8. For tickets and further information go to visitcheshire.com.

Following last year’s success, even more top tourist attractions are part of this year’s Residents Festival.

The number of tickets available will vary according to the attraction and everyone applying must have either a Cheshire or Warrington postcode.

The festival coincides with VisitBritain’s English Tourism Week and is being supported by Cheshire East Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council and Warrington Borough Council.

VisitEngland England director Andrew Stokes said: “English Tourism Week is about celebrating the value and quality of tourism in England, and for Cheshire that includes the diverse range of attractions and its wonderful heritage.

“The welcoming attitude of locals plays a huge part in visitor experience, and the Residents’ Festival is a wonderful way to engage with locals, by encouraging them to be tourists in their own city and think of themselves as ambassadors for Cheshire.”

Many of Cheshire’s famous gardens will be open, such as Capesthorne Hall and Gardens (set in 100 acres of picturesque parkland and exquisite gardens); Tatton Park Gardens (award-winning gardens developed over 200 years) and Arley Hall (magnificent formal gardens, arboretum and woodlands).

Visitors can discover the wonders of the universe at the world-famous Jodrell Bank, or marvel at the ingenuity of Victorian engineering at Northwich’s Anderton Boat Lift - the world’s first successful boat lift.

Macclesfield Silk Museum explores the fascinating story of silk in the region, or discover Port Sunlight Museum, located in the model village created by multi-millionaire soap manufacturer, Lord Lever in the 1890s.

Elsewhere, the Lion Salt Works Museum, one of the last open-pan salt-making in the world, is offering a free ‘talk and tour’ on its new photographic exhibition.

Wildlife lovers can visit RSPB Burton Mere while culture vultures can enjoy performances at Crewe Lyceum for free.

Chief executive of Marketing Cheshire Katrina Michel said: “Cheshire has a glittering array of tourist attractions – from magnificent stately homes, outstanding gardens and museums to cultural centres and wildlife sanctuaries.

“This a chance for locals to enjoy a whole range of destinations, free-of-charge, that they might have visited years ago but haven’t been back to see since. We invite everyone to join in the fun and take pride in the attractions on their doorstep.”