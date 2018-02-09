Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular trampoline park Flip Out Chester will unveil new attractions on Saturday (February 10).

The Chester Gates trampoline arena, which is the second-biggest of its kind in the world, is all set to launch a new experience for its visitors as part of a new partnership with leading interactive entertainment software NAMCO.

The partnership sees over 50 new arcade games coming to the Chester attraction, which also houses the climbing experience Clip n Climb, in the next few weeks.

These games will include World’s Largest Pacman, DC (Detective Comics) Air Hockey, Fruit Ninja and Time Crisis.

A photo booth will also be installed for guests to get the perfect snapshot to take away from their Flip Out experience.

This development will make the 65,000 sq ft trampoline park one of the UK’s biggest arcades as well as a family favourite trampolining facility.

Visitors have been previously kept in the dark about this announcement, which will add a whole new dimension to the arena.

Head of marketing at Flip Out Chester Darren Zabinski said: “It really is an exciting time for us at Flip Out Chester.

“And it just goes to show, we’re not just a trampoline park – there’s so much to do here for everyone.

“It’s going to be a state-of-the-art digital makeover featuring virtual reality technology and some amazing games.

“We’re really proud of this expansion and hope to continue to be a truly modern phenomenon for visitors to enjoy again and again, trying different elements of Flip Out Chester. It’s a great string to add to our bow and a reinvestment in our customer’s digital experience.

“Everyone is welcome to try out our new arcade games from the 10th February, which will be such a good day for us.

“You can book a one-hour standard jump, a two-hour bounce or join us for a Clip n Climb session then play on all these amazing games until your heart’s content!

“Try out a new game, or bring back some memories by playing a new take on an old favourite.”

As well as this exciting addition to the trampoline park, new party rooms will also be unveiled on Saturday providing party guests with renovated rooms in an ideal location right next to the arena’s diner – The Kitchen.

Saturday will also see the start of Superhero Half-Term, where Flip Out Chester is inviting everyone, including staff, to dress up as their favourite superhero or villain.

The team has invited everyone to share their best costumes with @FlipOutChester on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Flip Out Chester, based at Chester Gates Business Park, is open seven days a week, 10am until 10pm and 9am -10pm during school holidays.

During term time, Clip n Climb is open from 4pm to 10pm and during weekends and schools holidays it is opens from 10am until 6pm.

To book either activity, call 01244 956777.