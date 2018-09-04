Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 200 stylish racegoers entered a Ladies Day Best Dressed competition with a difference on the Roodee at the weekend.

Hosted at Chester Racecourse on Saturday (September 1) to commemorate the final Ladies Day fixture of the season, female racegoers were invited to compete for Best Classic Look, Best On-Trend Look and Best Coordinated Look.

Three fantastic prizes were up for grabs for the winners to take home; Champagne, a £50 voucher to spend in Restaurant 1539 and two county badges to a race meeting of choice in 2019 for each lady.

Judges carefully deliberated the entries once the competition closed at 3pm and chose three distinctly different yet equally impressive looks.

Paige Louise Furner from Littleborough won Best Classic Look and was commended for her classic monochrome outfit.

Paige, whose dress was from House of Select, hat ordered online from the USA, bag from Aspinall and shoes from Kurt Geiger, told Chester Racecourse it was her first time visiting.

She said: “I’m overwhelmed, it’s been an amazing experience and a brilliant day.”

Sophisticated Shabnam Mohammed was awarded the prize for Best On-Trend Look. Shabnam from Altrincham wore a dress from Self Portrait, shoes from Alexandre Birman, bag from Mulberry and fascinator from Coast. It was also Shabnam’s first time visiting Chester Racecourse.

She said: “I had high expectations for my first visit to Chester Races and they’ve been lived up to, its been an amazing day so far.”

Mum-to-be Stacy Drapan, making her annual visit to Chester Races with her partner, was awarded Best Coordinated Outfit.

Stacy, due in November, commented on how it was difficult planning an outfit, but the planning paid off. She looked resplendent in Ted Baker shoes, ASOS dress, fascinator from an online store, all accompanied by a House of Fraser bag.

She said: “The atmosphere is amazing, really chilled, everyone is so happy and having a great time. We’ll be popping the Champagne in November when the baby arrives.”

Racing returns to Chester with the Autumn Festival on Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15. Tickets start at £10 per person and there are plenty of options available, including hospitality packages.

Go online for information and to book tickets at chester-races.com