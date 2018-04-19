Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CarFest North is back for its seventh year this summer and the final tickets have been released today (April 19).

The latest headline act to be announced for the Bolesworth Castle family-friendly festival is Razorlight, who will appear alongside Bananarama, The Feeling, Status Quo, The Proclaimers and Madness between Friday, July 27 and Sunday, July 29.

Some of the cooking scene’s top talent will be joining the CarFest Kitchen, including UK favourite Joe Wicks The Body Coach and Bake Off favourite Candice Brown.

Returning culinary masters including Tom Kerridge and Angela Hartnett will also be joined by James Martin and Michelin Star Chef Atul Kochhar in the kitchen during the weekend.

Not to be forgotten, CarFest’s four-wheeled action will be back and better than ever.

The Car Paddock is back, celebrating the very best F1 cars, convertibles, coupes, grand tourers, saloons, super cars and sports cars.

Take a trip to Oktoberfest where you will be transported to an authentic German Village featuring a wonderful display of the best German cars themed amongst a Bavarian beer hall with traditional food, music and entertainment.

Offering a medley of incredible cars, great food, live music and a rich mix of family entertainment, this year, CarFest North will be bursting with fun for CarFesters of all ages.

CarFest 2018 will also offer new amazing activities for the whole family as well as bringing back some of the family favourites.

Step into a world of Christmas at our new Toy Factory, and be the first to try some of the newest toys made by the Christmas Elves who are already hard at work ahead of the festive period.

The Vintage Village is back by popular demand and bigger than ever.

Step back in time and visit the vintage market, tea rooms and sweet shops, and discover cars from the 30s through to the swinging 60s and groovy 70s.

CarFest North will be kicking things off on July 27-29 and CarFest South will take place the following month from August 24-26.

Set in the rolling landscapes of Bolesworth Estate, this unmissable family festival is set to be bigger and better than ever for 2018.

In the last six years the two annual events have raised an incredible £10.5 million for BBC Children in Need, whilst entertaining more than 600,000 festival-goers of all ages with its unique and wonderfully eclectic mix of music, cars, food and fun, and 2018 promises to be the best year yet.

For tickets or more information, visit www.carfest.org .