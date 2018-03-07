Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gordale – one of the country’s oldest garden centres – is hosting its annual event to welcome the start of spring.

This year’s event on Thursday, March 22, will be more popular than ever as it has a new family-friendly element.

Guests can expect an evening of light-hearted fun, music, food as well as the opportunity to preview the new season trends in outdoor living and accessories.

With Gordale having recently won the Best in UK Outdoor Living award from the Garden Centre Association, a wide choice of quality garden furniture will be on display, along with friendly expert advice from staff and supplier representatives.

Because Gordale is also a Weber World certified store (one of only 13 in the UK), the night will also feature expert Weber BBQ demonstrations which showcase unique and imaginative ways of cooking on a grill.

Being a Gardena Ambassador store, Gordale also displays the full Smartsystem of garden care products, including Gardena’s System Robotic Mower that does the mowing for you.

The event starts at 4pm, with life-size characters from the smash hit movie Frozen including Elsa, Anna and Olaf appearing in-store to entertain the children. In addition, there will be various craft activities, including balloon twisting, which are also free of charge and suitable for children under 10 years.

Special offers on children’s meals will be available in the restaurant from 4pm-7pm.

From 6pm-10pm the event continues with complimentary welcome drink, food tasting and live music. There will be special on-the-night offers on garden furniture and BBQs as well as Weber World BBQ demonstrations.

The event in Burton, Wirral is free to attend and everyone is welcome. For more information see www.gordale.co.uk