British Sea Power, Thea Gilmore, Cara Dillon and Judie Tzuke are among the big names confirmed for a Cheshire music festival later this year.

Headliners for the 11th annual Nantwich Words and Music Festival include contemporary indie rock band British Sea Power, Steve Hogarth of Marillion and Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young.

The festival will run from October 8-14, attracting an original and diverse mix of musicians and poets from across the world to perform in a variety of venues in the Cheshire market town.

Internationally acclaimed Nantwich resident and festival director Thea Gilmore returns to the festival for the 11th time, being the only artist to have performed every year since the festival begin in 2008.

Festival friends can hear the beautiful voice of Irish singer and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Cara Dillon, who will be performing in the Ballroom at The Crown Hotel.

Back by popular demand, Scottish singer Horse McDonald returns to the festival. In her singing career, Horse has opened for legends including Tina Turner, BB King and Bryan Ferry.

Judie Tzuke joins the bill on the Sunday afternoon of the festival, an English songwriter best known for her smash hit Stay With Me Till Dawn.

Rising UK country and roots stars CC Smugglers plan to raise the roof for the final night of the festival. The band were recently called the ‘best live band on the scene’ by Cerys Matthews and have shared a stage with Bruce Springsteen and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Poetry and fringe events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Festival director Nigel Stonier said: “The festival has evolved over the 11 years, we’ve grown from a weekend to an entire week and there have been changes but the core values remain the same - we want to bring world class performers right to the heart of Nantwich.

“We want to celebrate original words and music in as many forms as possible.”

Past Words and Music Festivals have attracted world famous names including Badly Drawn Boy, Carol Ann Duffy, Ian McCulloch, Barbara Dickson, The Magic Numbers, The Lightning Seeds, Simon Armitage, Mark Radcliffe and ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris.

Tickets are now on sale via the website www.wordsandmusicfestival.com.