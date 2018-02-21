Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A luxury retirement village in Tattenhall is all set to host an exclusive pop-up event with Great British Menu chef Mark Ellis.

Mark and his team will be giving the community a flavour of what’s in store for the later living destination over the coming years at Inspired’s Gifford Lea site on Thursday (February 22).

Foodie fans will have the chance to enjoy a pop-up lunch courtesy of Mark, of Tattenhall’s Allium restaurant.

Originally from the Wirral, Mark first worked in a number of local restaurants before joining Simon Radley’s brigade at the Chester Grosvenor. After rising through the ranks to senior sous chef, he then worked in some of the UK’s top restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay’s Pétrus, before moving to Peckforton Castle as head chef in 2007. It was during this time that Mark starred in series two of BBC Two’s Great British Menu. He launched his first lone-venture, Allium, in 2016.

Famed for his eclectic style and imagination, the Inspired ‘Taste of Things to Come’ lunch menu features such dishes as ‘Fired Pit’- coal baked celeriac, burnt apple, smoked ewe’s curd and toasted walnut, ‘Pig’- roast pig belly, crispy black pudding fritters, roasted carrots, carrot puree, carrot foam, pig jus and ‘Pavlova’- Lemon curd, Turkish delight, baked meringue and white chocolate.

Mark said: “We’re really looking forward to the pop up at Inspired, Gifford Lea. I think what they’re doing for the community is fantastic and with Allium just down the road, working together is a perfect fit. I’m really excited about the menu we’ve created for the event and I’m sure the guests will really enjoy it.”

The luxurious later living destination is set to receive a high-quality restaurant in phase two of the development, focusing on the ‘best of British’, as well as a spa, swimming pool and extensive gym facilities.

The pop up event is being held at Inspired Gifford Lea on February 22, at 1pm. Places are complimentary but extremely limited. To secure a place, call 01829 289124 or email tattenhall@inspiredvillages.co.uk.

For more information and current availability on the Inspired Gifford Lea remaining Phase One properties or the shared ownership dwellings please visit the website at www.inspiredvillages.co.uk .