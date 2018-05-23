Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire’s newest exclusive wedding and events venue has launched with a spectacular party, giving guests a flavour of what’s in store at the luxurious period property.

The launch event for Tilstone House – which was called ‘The Art of the Spectacular’ – saw more than 100 guests attend the former stately home for a theatrical spectacle, involving live actors and a firework display.

Actors and performers from Yet Another Carnival, a Storyhouse Theatre associated company, were stationed in various rooms in the venue, each assuming a different role at a fictional 1920s wedding. From the bride and groom sharing a romantic first dance, to Old Etonian baronet and original owner Sir Gilbert Greenall returning from a shooting trip, guests were left enchanted by the characters’ anecdotes and mischievous activities.

Canapes were provided by Northern Fields, one of the venue’s official catering partners. Trailblazers in ground-breaking gastronomy, Northern Fields is renowned for its innovative and experimental food offering, and guests were treated to a host of options, including cured salmon and celeriac and tuna tartare with wild garlic and peas.

Live music was performed by international events party band Under the Covers. With a set-list covering everything from classics to modern hits, guests enjoyed an evening of top quality entertainment from one of the most sought-after function bands in the North West.

The evening culminated with a firework display by Big Wedding Fireworks, who specialise in spellbinding, musically choreographed displays for weddings and events.

Wedding and events planner at Tilstone House near Tarporley, Charlotte Elise Dodd said: “We’ve been eagerly anticipating the official launch event for a long time and it’s been fantastic to see all the hard work and planning pay off. We hope it’s given guests an idea of what’s to come at Tilstone House and we can’t wait to get started.”

Tilstone House is now available for exclusive use, from weddings to private events.

For more information, contact enquiries@tilstonehouse.co.uk or visit www.tilstonehouse.co.uk .