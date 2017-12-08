Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everton captain Phil Jagielka is coming to Ellesmere Port to meet fans.

The premiership defender who has been at the club for 11 years this season will be joining diners at the Purple Olive Indian restaurant in Little Sutton on Thursday, December 14.

Jagielka, 35 who has also received 40 England caps, will be joined by Everton legend Graeme Sharp to talk to fans and sign autographs.

The restaurant has recently entertained other sporting stars including boxer Tony Bellew, former Everton and USA goalkeeper Tim Howard and Everton legend Peter Reid.

Tickets cost £30, which includes a four-course meal, and are available by calling the restaurant on 0151 348 0999.