Everton fans in Ellesmere Port were treated to an evening with two Blues legends.

Current Everton and former England defender Phil Jagielka and fans favourite Graeme Sharp joined diners at the Purple Olive Indian restaurant in Little Sutton on Thursday, December 14, for an evening of sporting chat organised by Mersey Memorabilia.

Jagielka, 35, who has been at the club for 11 years this season, told guests: “It was a massive honour to captain Everton and how proud he was to wear the captain’s armband for the club.”

He also explained that another career highlight was during his spell at Sheffield United when he had to play in goal and managed to keep a clean sheet against Arsenal.

When Graeme Sharp took the floor the pair enjoyed friendly banter over whose derby goal was the best, with Sharp claiming the bragging rights as his was a match winner.

Later the pair signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans.

The restaurant has recently entertained other sporting stars including boxer Tony Bellew, former Everton and USA goalkeeper Tim Howard and Everton legend Peter Reid.