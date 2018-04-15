Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

DogFest is returning to Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire on Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17.

Hosted by Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick, DogFest offers dogs, their owners and dog-lovers an action-packed, fun-filled weekend.

With even more ‘have-a-go’ activities for your dog, this year’s superb line-up includes the frenetic dog sport of Flyball, agility, training and obedience sessions and watery hilarity with dog diving.

(Image: UGC)

Highlights of these exciting festivals include the Dog School arena, Dogs with Jobs area (featuring a thrilling cast of dogs who work for a living), the RSPCA Top Dog competition ring and the ever-popular Great Dog Walk.

Twice a day, Noel will lead the way on The Great Dog Walk, which is the perfect opportunity for visitors to get some exercise with their dog, explore the wonderful surroundings of the venue and raise some money for charity.

There are many opportunities for visitors and their dog to join in with the action, including behaviour workshops at the Dog School, where even the most disobedient dog can become a teacher’s pet! Sessions include puppy training, how to teach your dog to perform using props and obedience displays.

(Image: UGC)

Also available to try are the Hay Bale Race and crowd favourite Temptation Alley (where dogs’ resolve is tested: snacks vs: owners’ commands) plus so much more to keep dogs entertained.

So while the dogs enjoy an energising day out, visitors can watch displays in the main ring, get first-hand advice from experts during informative talks, treat themselves to a delicious spread of food and drink, listen to live music and pamper their pooch with some excellent shopping.

(Image: UGC)

Ticket prices: adults £16.50, child £10.50, senior £12.50, family £45 (two adults, two children under 16).

Camping pitches are available at Cholmondeley Castle.

For tickets visit www.dog-fest.co.uk .