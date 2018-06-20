Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supporting women with cancer through Look Good Feel Better, Debenhams Cheshire Oaks hosted a ladies evening to raise valuable funds for the charity.

Ladies were treated to an evening of entertainment with summer themed dances by performers from the Janis Anderson School of Dancing, live music and a stunning fashion show.

This was all accompanied by prosecco, a cocktail bar from Las Iguanas and some delicious pate canapes from Patchwork Foods.

Guests had the opportunity to pamper themselves with an express nail bar, hair stylists and makeup and skincare experts all on hand.

And if that wasn’t enough, everyone left with a fantastic goody bag full of some great offers and the opportunity to win an Audi for the weekend and a Virgin holiday experience.

Store manager Rachel Mortimer said: “We had such a lovely evening with great support from local companies and we’ve managed to raise just under £500 for Look Good Feel Better, a charity that provides amazing support to women.”