Chester’s heritage will be in the spotlight during a nine-day festival at the end of June.

This year’s Chester Heritage Festival has been brought forward to coincide with the Midsummer Watch Parades and the start of the renowned Chester Mystery Plays.

“We want to create a carnival atmosphere in the city” said Stephen Langtree, vice president of Chester Civic Trust, who chairs the festival partnership.

“It’s our fourth year and our programme is getting bigger and bigger, we hope residents and visitors will find something of interest and enjoy delving into Chester’s 2,000-year history and heritage.”

Chester Heritage Festival will run from June 22 to 30.

It will feature walks, talks, films, exhibitions, workshops and special activities for young people which bring Chester and its heritage to life.

Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing councillor Louise Gittins said: “Mystery Plays, The Midsummer Watch Parades and the Heritage Festival, it’s already looking like an exciting history soaked summer. Look out for the festival programme in May for more details.”

Stories will unfold in the streets, the Cathedral, the Castle, Roman amphitheatre, around the city walls, at the racecourse, in churches and other historic buildings as well as Storyhouse.

Meet Romans, Royalists and Roundheads, immerse yourself in medieval traditions and experience Tudor, Victorian and 20th century Chester.

Come and see how the rich tapestry of Chester’s past frames its present and perhaps foretells its future.

The festival is co-ordinated by Chester Civic Trust and Cheshire West and Chester Council in close partnership with many other groups including the Guild of Tour Guides, Chester Roman Tours, St John’s Church, Chester Race Company, the Grosvenor Museum, Storyhouse and local libraries.

Over 60 events will take place around the clock, across the city and beyond.

For more details visit www.visitcheshire.com/chesterheritagefestival or look out for leaflets around the city and in libraries when the festival programme is published in May.

Follow the festival on Twitter @Chesterherifest.