Can a human row faster than a cheetah can run?

Chester Zoo is challenging families to break free of the usual winter fitness regimes this February.

With more than 100 different family sessions spread across a 16-day period, the zoo has announced a major PLAY! Active programme of activities for families throughout February half term.

From February 10-25, visitors will be invited to join the Zoo Rangers and warm up like an animal before venturing into the zoo.

Families can then get limber with animal yoga or wiggle their way through hoola hoop sessions at the zoo’s Madagascar Basecamp, before joining Animal Play events every afternoon to leap like a lemur and hop like a frog.

For the more adventurous, a zoo-wide outdoor game called Predator vs Prey will even bring hundreds of families together a unique mass participation event.

Discovery and learning manager at Chester Zoo Sarah Bazley said: “Like most people at this time of year, we’ve caught the fitness bug!

“But not many fitness regimes are inspired by the 21,000 animals that surround us here in the zoo.

“So whether you are hopping like a frog or swinging like monkey, our PLAY! Active half term will blow the cobwebs away and brighten your day.

“None of us would beat a cheetah in a running race, but can we row as fast as a cheetah can run?

“I invite anyone to take on our rowing challenges – you can discover your top rowing speed or see how far down the Kinabatangan River in Borneo you can get to help our conservationists build rope bridges for orangutans!

“We are a serious conservation charity and our work is vital, but conservation can also be fun.

“Visiting the zoo is a magical, playful experience.

“We are always looking to inspire the conservationists of the future, so what better way than showing how enjoyable it is through play.”

All events are free with normal zoo admission.

For a full programme of activities – and to book tickets to the zoo – visit www.chesterzoo.org/play .