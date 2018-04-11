Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Romanesque themed Party Pad has been added to a Georgian boutique hotel in Chester city centre, thanks to an increasing demand in overall group accommodation.

The Townhouse Hotel on Lower Bridge Street has added a Romanesque themed ‘Party Pad’ following a successful end to the first year of ownership under The Know Group.

Sleeping up to ten guests, The Roman Vault has a large lounge area with vaulted ceilings coupled with a built-in bar providing the perfect place to relax or host a cocktail making session.

The Pad comes equipped with beauty bar with hair dryers and straighteners, Karaoke and colour changing lighting system, large TV screen and en-suite bathroom, providing everything required for an unforgettable party, perfect for a girl’s night out, birthday or hen party.

CEO of The Know Group Steven Hesketh said: “We purchased the Townhouse Hotel in July 2017 and immediately saw a large amount of group enquires and our existing two-bedroom apartment was always fully booked. Therefore, we decided that our gym and unused office space seemed the perfect location for this unique group accommodation offering.

“Our focus during this time of growth has been to enhance our guest experience across the hotel as well as being able to accommodate more guests. Total visitor numbers to Chester are up by 7.3% to 62.2m which is clearly helping with accommodation demand in the city.

“This addition to the Hotel will ensure further jobs in the Chester market place as we expand our offering and a boost for our UK Hospitality Training Academy throughout the Cheshire and Merseyside market. We not only want to grow as a business, but we will in-turn grow our team and pump that success back into the Chester jobs market and training staff through the Know Academy.”

Further refurbishment and investment in the hotel is due later in 2018 with a full bedroom refurbishment and the finishing touches to the 1699 Secret Garden ready for the start of Chester Races in May.

Steven added: “The hotel has performed beyond our expectations since we acquired it last year and we have a team who focus on ensuring we offer a very personal customer service which has seen the hotel go from 27th to 17th on Trip Advisor, which is an amazing feat in nine months.”

The Townhouse team are keen to work with other local businesses to design individual packages for each stay boosting the local Chester economy.

The party pad is now open for bookings, for further details or to make a booking visit www.chestertownhouse.com or call 01244 567300.