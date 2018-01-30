Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse in Chester is reaching out to other creative organisations in the area to invite them to make use of the facilities at the £37m cultural centre.

Storyhouse is Chester’s new multi award-winning theatre, independent cinema and library which welcomed half a million visits in its opening six months.

Dedicated to bringing some of the best theatre, dance, music and comedians to Chester audiences, Storyhouse is also uniquely positioned to host other professional and emerging creative organisations.

Storyhouse welcomes theatre and other arts organisations to produce and stage their work at the state of the art venue, providing the opportunity to use the unique space, its resources and reach a more diverse audience.

Artistic director at Storyhouse Alex Clifton said: “This is a wonderful opportunity both for us to use our resources to support other creative organisations and to introduce what Storyhouse has to offer to a whole new section of the community.

“We are fortunate to have already engaged with some exceptionally talented and inspiring organisations. Supporting emerging and established organisations is vital to ensuring that creative work continues to grow and evolve.”

Organisations to have their work at Storyhouse include: Chester Operatic Society with Bonnie and Clyde in 2017 and the classic musical Singin’ in the Rain next month; Our Rita’s monthly comedy night; Ashton Hayes Theatre Club staging a new adaptation of Dickens’ classic Great Expectations from January 31; Action Transport Theatre presented Happily Ever After in Storyhouse’s Garret theatre; and the University of Chester’s Christmas Lectures presented a range of fascinating subjects.

To find out more about staging your work at Storyhouse visit storyhouse.com.