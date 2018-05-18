Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal wedding fever has gripped the nation – and primary schools across the county have been getting into the spirit with special celebrations of their own.

Pupils at St Oswald's CE Primary School in Mollington, Tarporley CE Primary School and Frodsham CE Primary School are just some of the schools who have marked the occasion with mock royal wedding ceremonies.

Hundreds of children dressed in their finery as pupils took on the roles of Prince Harry, Meghan and other members of the royal family.

There were beautiful 'wedding' dresses, top hats, bouquets and there was even an impressive wedding cake in ode to the happy couple.